Kenneka Jenkins Photos: Pictures of the Chicago Teen

Kenneka Jenkins was found dead on Sunday, September 9, inside a walk-in freezer in Rosemont, Illinois, after partying with friends at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center.

The 19-year-old’s friends, Monifah Shelton and Irene Roberts, told her mom that she had gotten drunk and ended up walking into a freezer at the hotel and staying in there, essentially freezing to death. An autopsy on Jenkins’ body was completed by Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, but the results have not been released.

Jenkins’ mother, Teresa Martin, claims that the girls have changed their stories a few times and that things just don’t seem to add up. She is now urging anyone who may know anything about her daughter or that hotel room party to reach out to police.

“Best friend, no friend, you’re a suspect, you was in there, just come forward. You was happy enough to put yourself on Facebook, now be happy enough to come over here and tell these detectives what happened. Everyone that was in that room should march down to the police department. Somebody inside that room knows what happened,” Andrew Holmes, the activist working with Jenkins’ family, told WGN.

In addition, a Facebook Live video taken by Roberts has been circulating online and has been viewed millions of times. People on the internet have been coming up with their own theories about what might have happened to Jenkins the night that she died. Police are investigating the video and are looking into all angles to figure out whether or not foul play was involved in Jenkins’ death.

“Yes, they’ve looked at it and continue to look at it and all the other social media videos and posts. They are leaving no stone unturned as far as trying to corral everyone they can and talk to them and interview them about what happened and what was going on that night,” Rosemont Police spokesman Gary Mack told the Chicago Tribune on Monday.

