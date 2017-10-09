Disneyland Live Stream: Watch Video from Anaheim Right Now

People visiting Disneyland today have been sharing photos and videos that show the fire, which you can see over the horizon in Anaheim. Above is a live stream showing Disneyland that has been streaming non-stop since August 22. If the fire approaches Disneyland, this may be one of the first places where you’ll see it.

In certain shots right now, you can see the hazy, smoky sky in the background, but you can’t really see the orange hue from the fire that others have been sharing.

This live stream is from the Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel and Water Playground. It’s a live rotating audio and video feed of Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure Park from the roof of the Howard Johnson. Views include Matterhorn Mountain, Space Mountain, California Screamin’, Mickey’s Fun Wheel and Disneyland Park’s fireworks shows.

Earlier today, some eerie photos and videos were shared from Disneyland, showing an orange hue over the park.

My sister is in Disneyland and just sent me these pictures from the fire. Is the world ending or something? Cause this is wack pic.twitter.com/uRut0up3Yr — David (@iheartnate) October 9, 2017

Raging wildfire in California is visible from Disneyland, turning the sky an eerie orange color. https://t.co/mu11HwzrQk pic.twitter.com/u1GBlzd4vh — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2017

Forest fires causing the sky at Disneyland and DCA to be filled with smoke. Ash raining from the sky. pic.twitter.com/oWWZPOTnx4 — Taylor Strickland (@WTStrick) October 9, 2017

The worst of the fires in California began Sunday night and Monday, and spread Monday because of dry conditions.

In Anaheim Hills, a wildfire has spread to 2,000 acres and several homes have caught fire. Gusty winds blew hot embers, spreading the fire from house to house.

The Anaheim Hills fire was first reported just before 10 a.m. on Monday near the 241 Interchange, near the eastbound 91 Freeway. It started out at just 25 acres but grew quickly. Both sides of 91 have been closed and the 241 toll lanes were shut down on both sides.

The Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department is calling this fire “Canyon 2.”

Although not of Disneyland, the live stream below is focused on the fire in Anaheim Hills, and is being taken by someone who is traveling to get the best views of the fire: