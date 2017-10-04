Jesus Campos: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

An unarmed security guard is being heralded as a hero after he was the first person to discover Stephen Paddock inside his Las Vegas hotel room.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that Jesus Campos, a security guard at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, was the first person to locate where the intense gunfire was coming from Sunday evening. Upon locating Paddock’s hotel room, Campos was shot in the right leg through the door. He reportedly radioed for assistance, and armed officers rushed to the floor, exchanging in gunfire with the 64-year-old Paddock. When officers finally breached the hotel room door, they say they discovered Paddock dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It was the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Police say Paddock used several high-powered guns to kill 58 people and injure 527 more gathered across the street for a country music festival.

“We just want to make sure that Mr. Campos and all of our officers are recognized for what they do every day, which is protect people,” Police and Fire Professionals of America Dave Hickey told The Daily Beast.

Here’s what you need to know about Campos and the incident:

1. Campos Reportedly Located the Room & Was Greeted With Gunfire

Breaking: Pictures of the Las Vegas shooters hotel room have been leaked. #LasVegasShooting pic.twitter.com/g0Ue9dvtUu — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) October 3, 2017

Police say Paddock checked into his Mandalay Bay hotel room Thursday, September 28 and set up multiple firearms around the room. As country music star Jason Aldean took the stage around 9:40 p.m. local time, Paddock, who’s described as a “millionaire” by his brother, took aim at the more than 22,000 people gathered at Route 91 Harvest festival.

At 10:08 p.m., concert-goers were sent fleeing for safety as Paddock opened fire with the guns, pausing at times to reload clips. The incident lasted for about 15 minutes, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating it immediately afterward, shutting down many parts of the city in the process.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

In under two hours, police located the source of the gunfire and launched an operation to take down the suspect.

The new revelations as to what transpired between then and when Paddock was located in his 32nd-floor hotel room paint a different picture of what happened.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters October 3 his officers received reports of Paddock’s location via Mandalay Bay’s dispatch system.

“That helped us located where this individual was sequestered,” Lombardo said. “We would not have engaged this individual in the time lapse we did without their assistance.”

Campos was the first one to discover Paddock, according to The Daily Beast report, as he searched floor-to-floor carrying only a nightstick. When he approached the door, a bullet hit him in the leg, Hickey told The Daily Beast.

As he laid on the ground injured, Campos radioed to the dispatch center, which brought other guards and officers to the door. They reportedly exchanged gunfire with Paddock prior to blasting open the door and finding his dead body on the floor.

2. Police Say Paddock Had Cameras Rigged Inside &Amp; Outside of His Room

#LasVegasShooting Sheriff Lombardo says use of cameras by suspect as warning device showed great premeditation of incident @KNX1070 @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/MfY00yn2kU — Pete Demetriou (@knxpete) October 4, 2017

Lombardo revealed October 3 that Paddock had rigged multiple cameras inside and outside of his hotel room to see when “law enforcement or security” were approaching to take him down. He said two cameras were located in the hallway near the room and one was behind the peephole in the door.

In addition to the cameras, Paddock blocked stairwell doors which led to the hallway outside of his room. To get to the room, Hickey said Campos had to take the elevator.

When he moved down to the room where he suspected the gunfire was coming from and tried to open the door, it was barricaded and a bullet came firing through the door, striking Campos and injuring him.

3. SWAT Teams Gained Entry About an Hour After Paddock Stopped Firing

Upon receiving information about Paddock’s location from Campos, SWAT teams performed an operation to breach the hotel room door and make contact with the suspect. Police scanner traffic indicated a group of officers were gathered inside a stairwell near the room with the intent of blasting the door open with explosives.

An officer can be heard saying “breach” followed by a loud explosion as officers stormed into Paddock’s hotel room.

Listen to the chilling police scanner audio from the shooting incident below. The moment police conducted the operation on Paddock’s hotel room comes at the 32:06 mark in the video:

Once inside, officers say they located Paddock deceased on the hotel room floor with a self-inflicted gunshot wound through his head. They found over 10 weapons with ammunition and shell casings laying on the floor near Paddock’s body.

In subsequent searches of Paddock’s homes, police recovered dozens of firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosives. They continue to investigate a motive in the shooting, but it hasn’t yet been disclosed.

On Monday, Paddock’s brother, Eric, said he was struggling to find a reason for the mass shooting. He said Stephen didn’t have any political or religious affiliation and was rarely violent.

“It's like an asteroid fell out of the sky… It just makes no sense”: Las Vegas gunman’s brother speaks to CNN https://t.co/xWKf9980VZ pic.twitter.com/Xlp1qssMa9 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 2, 2017

Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, has been named as a “person of interest” in the shooting. She was out of the country at the time, but arrived back on American soil from the Philippines late Tuesday evening. She was greeted by federal authorities, who brought her out of Los Angeles International Airport in a wheelchair to an undisclosed location for questioning.

Danley’s attorney made a statement on his client’s behalf Wednesday. He said Danley “knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man.”

Attorney for Marilou Danley makes statement on her behalf: "I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man." https://t.co/v4nGFMWkE3 pic.twitter.com/aPgGY6O8J6 — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2017

4. Campos Is in Good Condition at a Hospital

Campos was rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining the injury and remains in good health. Hickey told The Daily Beast that the bullet is still in Campos’ leg and will be surgically removed at a later date.

Not long after the shooting, Campos said he was feeling well enough to leave the hospital, but staff and police urged him to stay to monitor his injury and interview him in the investigation.

5. Campos Is Being Honored for His Heroism

On Wednesday, Hickey honored Campos and the bravery and heroism he showed in approaching Paddock’s door. He said many more people could have been killed or injured if the security guard hadn’t discovered the room.

“I think we need to recognize the position that these officers hold,” Hickey said to The Daily Beast. “Security professionals in those kind of venues—whether it’s a bank or a hotel or Disney World—I’m telling you that I don’t think that our officers are recognized enough for the valuable role that they play in protecting property, people and even the nation.”

Since the shooting, President Donald Trump has expressed his gratitude for the quick response time by authorities in locating Paddock. He called it a “miracle” that officers were able to stop him from killing even more people.

It is a "miracle" how fast the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were able to find the demented shooter and stop him from even more killing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Trump visited Vegas on Wednesday and once again lauded first responders for their “bravery,” telling the families of victims that “we’re there for you.”

“Words cannot the describe the bravery that the whole world witnessed on Sunday night,” Trump said during a speech at the Las Vegas Police Department Command Center. “Americans defied death and hatred with love and with courage.”

Social media users also honored Campos in posts.

Good guy with a night stick https://t.co/uHVpMvatr8 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) October 4, 2017

Jesus Campos distracted Vegas shooter away from firing on the crowd, took a bullet in the leg, directed cops. HERO. https://t.co/Xhd1emMgNx — Bridget Johnson (@Bridget_PJM) October 4, 2017

Jesus Campos is a big hero https://t.co/I7lqoKHP96 — American Idol Fan (@krummy09) October 4, 2017

Jesus Campos, an unarmed security guard for the Mandalay Bay, stopped the massacre by approaching the shooters room and drawing fire. Hero. — dylan (@dybry21) October 4, 2017