Stephen Paddock Worked as an IRS Agent & Letter Carrier for the USPS

As Las Vegas police continue to search for a motive behind the deadliest mass shooting in American history, details continue to surface about the past of the 64-year-old shooting suspect.

A spokesperson for the Office of Personnel Management told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Stephen Paddock worked as an agent for the Internal Revenue Service in its auditing department and was also a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. The spokesperson said Paddock worked as a mailman for the USPS for two years from 1976-1978 and then worked for the IRS for six years until 1984. After that, he worked as a defense auditor, a job he held for about 18 months, the spokesperson said.

A short while after the work history revelations, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo updated media members on the latest details of the investigation. He said Paddock set up cameras inside and outside of his 32nd-floor hotel room at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where he opened fire on a crowd of over 22,000 people gathered across the street for a country music festival. The shooting killed at least 59 people and injured 527 more.

Lombardo said he believed Paddock set up the cameras to see if and when authorities were coming to take him into custody. When officers performed an operation and breached his hotel room door, they found Paddock dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lombardo said officers discovered at least 10 high-powered weapons and ammunition inside the hotel room, and subsequent searches of his multiple residences in Nevada have turned up other firearms, ammunition and explosives.

On Monday, Paddock’s brother Eric told media members that his brother was a “multimillionaire” who often gambled large amounts of money and played $100-a-hand video poker on cruises. He added that Stephen had no religious or political affiliation.

President Donald Trump is visiting Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders and the families of victims of the mass shooting. He labeled the shooting an act of “pure evil” in remarks to Americans and called the response by Vegas police a “miracle.”

“It was a miracle that police and first responders quickly prevented more senseless deaths,” Trump said.