PHOTOS: Stephen Paddock Las Vegas Hotel Room

Mandalay Bay photos Getty

A reporter with Boston 25 News has posted a photo from inside the hotel room that Steve Paddock was staying in when he shot and killed 59 people and wounded hundreds more late Sunday night.

The photo was taken by Boston 25 News reporter Jacqui Henrich. It shows a weapon on the floor of the room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, optics and several shell casings.

The photo also shows a hammer, which was presumably used to break the windows of his hotel room.

Paddock, 64, was found dead in the hotel room by police.

