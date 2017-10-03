PHOTOS: Stephen Paddock Las Vegas Hotel Room

Getty

A reporter with Boston 25 News has posted a photo from inside the hotel room that Steve Paddock was staying in when he shot and killed 59 people and wounded hundreds more late Sunday night.

The photo was taken by Boston 25 News reporter Jacqui Henrich. It shows a weapon on the floor of the room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, optics and several shell casings.

The photo also shows a hammer, which was presumably used to break the windows of his hotel room.

EXCLUSIVE: these are 2 of 23 guns found in #LasVegas shooter’s hotel room at #MandalayBay – hammer, bipod, optics, ammo. 59 lives. Chilling. pic.twitter.com/gManlUIeZI — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 3, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: second photo from inside #MandalayBay shooter’s hotel room shows another weapon used in worst mass shooting in modern history pic.twitter.com/gD5IHS7Mk2 — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) October 3, 2017

Paddock, 64, was found dead in the hotel room by police.