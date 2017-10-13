WATCH: Trump Forgets He Is President of the U.S. Virgin Islands

Tip: Comments about the U.S. Virgin Islands start at the 4:20 mark

In a speech today at the Values Voter Summit, Trump told the audience that he had “met with the president of the Virgin Islands” while speaking about losses suffered by the Caribbean islands after a spate of strong hurricanes last month.

The U.S. Virgin Islands are in fact a territory of the United States, over which Trump presides, making him the territory’s president. The islands are lead by Governor Kenneth Mapp.

The Values Voter Summit is a annual far-right event that conservative pundit Sean Hannity has called “the premier conservative event now in the country.” According to its website, it was founded in 2006 in order to “provide a forum to help inform and mobilize citizens across America to preserve the bedrock values of traditional marriage, religious liberty, sanctity of life and limited government that make our nation strong. It has drawn over 3,000 plus attendees from around the nation and foreign countries.”

In his speech for the forum, the president said, “I went to Puerto Rico, and I met with the president of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people. They’ve suffered gravely, and we’ll be there. We’re gonna be there. We have, really, it’s not even a question of a choice … we’re going to be there as Americans.”

Trump is the first sitting president to address the summit.