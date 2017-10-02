Trump Quotes Psalm 34 Bible Verse in Speech on Las Vegas Shooting

President Donald Trump included a Biblical reference in his somber speech after the Las Vegas shooting. Though not naming the specific verse, Trump leaned on Psalm 34:18 to offer a message to those who lost a loved one in the horrific tragedy.
“Scripture teaches us the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. We seek comfort in those words for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve,” Trump noted towards the beginning of his speech.
Here’s how the New Living Translation of Psalm 34:18 reads.
“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.”
The verse is part of a larger section of Psalm 34 on the Psalmist’s thoughts on God’s response to evil. Here’s a fuller context with verses 16 through 18 included.
16 But the Lord turns his face against those who do evil;
he will erase their memory from the earth.
17 The Lord hears his people when they call to him for help.
He rescues them from all their troubles.
18 The Lord is close to the brokenhearted;
he rescues those whose spirits are crushed.
On the campaign trail, Trump had a rocky relationship with Biblical references. When speaking at Liberty University, a private Christian college, Trump incorrectly referred to Second Corinthians as 2 Corinthians.
“Two Corinthians 3:17, that’s the whole ballgame,” Trump told the Liberty crowd (via NPR). “Is that the one you like? Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
There was also the time he mistakenly put money in a communion plate at a church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. KSL.com detailed the incident.
Trump attended services at the First Christian Orchard Campus, a nondenominational church in Council Bluffs.
He, his wife, Melania, and two staffers took communion when it was passed. But Trump, momentarily confused, mistook the silver plates circulated around the auditorium and dug several bills out of his pocket.
“I thought it was for offering,” he said with a laugh to his staff.
He contributed several minutes later when the offering plates were passed.
Despite the gaffs, Trump enjoyed strong support from conservative evangelicals during the election. Today’s Biblical reference came across much smoother and presidential in his speech.
Dear President Mr Trump.
Trump now I understand you believe Jesus and you are a Christian..
And truly truly a real Christian
Trump you are a real Christian.
When people are in trouble.. Our
Comfort ,,,,
,,, is the word of God ..
Trump you are now become a doctor..
Your soothing words has comforted the dying souls…
A real Christian must have learnt Psalms when he was a child.
For me it is more proud to know Trump .a Christian .
Than .
Trump the president..
It is possible for God to make you a president of whole world . universe and Earth,,in America also ..again and again …
But..
I prefer Trump a Christian. .
That is our streanth. ..,,
That should be your strength..
Mr.president Trump …
Don’t believe gold.or you golf or your hotels. …
Believe in Jesus .,,,as, you are now,,
Jesus will never forsake you..
The mighty Redeemer will protect you under his arms and wings ..
God was with David..the king of Israel.
The same God of David is going to be with Trump…..The president of USA
Trump you must rule USA again and again.
God will give you wisdom in this ..
God bless you..,,
We pray for your country and people ,,
Be a good Shepherd to them. ..
God will lead America to green pastures ..as said in Psalm 23.
Trump must say Psalm 23 in a public meeting…by heart . …,memory..
God be with all Americans.
Good night.
Trump wl become more and more rich.
To him God will give Saudi Arabia n gold. …..
and silver from China. …..
Woods from Russia. .. .
Trump will build temple for God. ..
Mighty God protect you under his arms…
God bless you.