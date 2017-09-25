Getty

The 1972 Dolphins may be popping champagne sooner than expected this year. The Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons are the only undefeated teams remaining in the NFL.

While not undefeated, several 2-1 teams are moving their way up the rankings. The New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans all had a solid Week 3, pushing them up this week.

On the other end of the spectrum, five teams are still looking for their first win. The Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, San Diego Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals are all winless through three weeks of play.

The Seattle Seahawks win the award for the most disappointing team so far this season. While the Seahawks have lost to two good teams (Packers and Titans), it is the way they are losing that should be troublesome to Seattle fans. The Seahawks offense looks like one of the worst units in the league. The offensive line continues to be poor as Russell Wilson has spent much of the first three games running for his life.

We will continue to update our power rankings as games go final. Here is our latest NFL power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Week 3

NO. TEAM Previous 1 Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) 1 2 Atlanta Falcons (2-0) 2 3 New England Patriots (2-1) 7 4 Tennessee Titans (2-1) 13 5 Green Bay Packers (2-1) 11 6 Denver Broncos (2-1) 3 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) 5 8 Washington Redskins (2-1) 16 9 Oakland Raiders (2-1) 4 10 Detroit Lions (2-1) 9 11 Minnesota Vikings (2-1) 17 12 Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) 15 13 Dallas Cowboys (1-1) 14 14 Carolina Panthers (2-1) 10 15 Buffalo Bills (2-1) 23 16 L.A. Rams (2-1) 18 17 Tampa Bay Bucs (1-1) 8 18 Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) 21 19 Baltimore Ravens (2-1) 6 20 Seattle Seahawks (1-2) 12 21 Arizona Cardinals (1-1) 20 22 Miami Dolphins (1-1) 19 23 Houston Texans (1-2) 22 24 New Orleans Saints (1-2) 30 25 Chicago Bears (1-2) 29 26 Indianapolis Colts (1-2) 31 27 New York Jets (1-2) 32 28 New York Giants (0-3) 28 29 Cleveland Browns (0-3) 26 30 San Francisco 49ers (0-3) 27 31 Cincinnati Bengals (0-3) 25 32 L.A. Chargers (0-3) 24

