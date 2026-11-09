San Francisco 49ers Trade Idea Lands Jaguars’ Pro Bowl WR

The NFL trade deadline is just over 24 hours away, and talks/discussions are starting to heat up across the league.

For the San Francisco 49ers, perhaps their biggest need (if any) is a formidable pass catcher. San Fran is 7-1 through its first 8 games and have clear control of the NFC West, but that also means the Niners have clear Super Bowl aspirations, which makes them an obvious team that could be active at the trade deadline.

Per a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are off to quite a solid start themselves, will listen to trade offers on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

With that recent report, the 49ers are now being predicted to trade for the former Pro Bowl receiver.

49ers Predicted to Trade for Brian Thomas Jr.

In the final days leading up to the NFL trade deadline, FanSided.com’s Zachary Rotman recently paired all of the top trade candidates with logical trade destinations, and the 49ers are featured as the ‘predicted landing spot’ for Brian Thomas Jr:

“A team like the San Francisco 49ers could be desperate enough to offer a pretty penny to acquire Thomas and add him to their depleted wide receiver room. Ricky Pearsall is out for the year, both De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson are on IR, and Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are older and banged up. Thomas would give this receiver room a healthy body likely to thrive in a change of scenery.”

While the ‘depleted’ wide receiver room hasn’t stopped the 49ers from stacking wins, adding a name like Brian Thomas Jr., who hasn’t been even a quarter as productive since his rookie, Pro Bowl season in 2024, could be a good value add, and also might not cost San Francisco too much capital.

Across eight games played this season, Thomas Jr. has just 10 catches for 117 yards and one touchdown.

Rotman notes the idea of “If Brian Thomas Jr. isn’t going to be featured, why not trade him now before he completely loses value?”

If that’s the case, the 49ers stand out as a clear landing spot for the former first-rounder.