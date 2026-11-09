San Francisco 49ers Receive Critical Mike Evans Injury Update

Despite having a comfortable lead in the NFC West with a 7-1 record, the San Franscio 49ers have been able to stack wins with Mike Evans on the sideline battling an Achilles injury that has been lingering pretty much all season.

On Monday, one day after the Niners picked up a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, San Fran announced a notable update on Evans and his ability to practice this week.

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Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice Wednesday

When the 49ers have their next practice on Wednesday, Mike Evans is not expected to participate.

The 49ers’ next contest is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Given the San Francisco 49ers’ 7-1 record (atop the NFC standings), they likely want to be very cautious with Mike Evans’ Achilles injury. Especially considering they have been able to stack wins without him.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo noted on Sunday afternoon that Evans is ‘questionable at best’ to play in Week 10 against the Cowboys.

Evans has not played since October 19 against the Washington Commanders.

In his first season with the 49ers, he’s hauled in 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

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