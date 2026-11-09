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San Francisco 49ers Receive Critical Mike Evans Injury Update

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Washington Commanders v San Francisco 49ers
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after a play against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at Levi's Stadium on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Despite having a comfortable lead in the NFC West with a 7-1 record, the San Franscio 49ers have been able to stack wins with Mike Evans on the sideline battling an Achilles injury that has been lingering pretty much all season.

On Monday, one day after the Niners picked up a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, San Fran announced a notable update on Evans and his ability to practice this week.

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Mike Evans Not Expected to Practice Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Mike Evans #5 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

When the 49ers have their next practice on Wednesday, Mike Evans is not expected to participate.

The 49ers’ next contest is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Given the San Francisco 49ers’ 7-1 record (atop the NFC standings), they likely want to be very cautious with Mike Evans’ Achilles injury. Especially considering they have been able to stack wins without him.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo noted on Sunday afternoon that Evans is ‘questionable at best’ to play in Week 10 against the Cowboys.

Evans has not played since October 19 against the Washington Commanders.

In his first season with the 49ers, he’s hauled in 27 catches for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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San Francisco 49ers Receive Critical Mike Evans Injury Update

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