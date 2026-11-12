San Francisco 49ers’ Mike Evans Dealt Bad Injury Update Days Before Cowboys Game

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to take on the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday in an NFC showdown with plenty of history.

The Niners will be the road team, but they have a 7-1 record in 2026, compared to the Cowboys’ 4-5 start thus far.

There has been an influx of Mike Evans status reports this week, but on Thursday, more news surfaced regarding his potential availability on Sunday afternoon, and it’s not exactly a great development.

Mike Evans Didn’t Practice Again on Thursday

Matt Maiocco was the first to report which 49ers players did not participate in practice on Thursday, and along with Evans, CB Renardo Green (back) and CB Deommodore Lenoir (foot) were also on the list. Evans is still dealing with an Achilles injury, which has left him sidelined for about a month.

LB Dre Greenlaw (knee), LT Trent Williams (shoulder), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), DT CJ West (knee), S Siran Neal (knee, foot), and S Upton Stout (shoulder) were all limited participants in practice.

It’s been an ongoing trend that Mike Evans has been sidelined from practice, but not practicing on Thursday before a Sunday game usually isn’t a great sign that a player will be able to suit up.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Evans is ‘questionable at best’ to go for Sunday’s match with the Cowboys.

Friday will also be a strong determinant of his status, but as of now, things are trending in the wrong direction for Mike Evans.

Taking a Look at Mike Evans’ First Season with the 49ers

2026 marks Mike Evans’ first season with the San Francisco 49ers, and there’s no doubting his status as Brock Purdy’s top wideout option when on the field, but that’s been the issue.

However, luckily for the Niners, Evans absense hasn’t affected the team too much, as the 49ers are still comfortably atop the NFC West with a 7-1 record.

As for Evans stats in his first campaign with San Fran, across six games played, the 13-year veteran receiver has 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

The Niners certainly want Evans to be out on the field, but with a comfortable lead in the NFC West, the main priority may be ensuring that the 33 y/o Evans will be healthy for the final stretch of the season.