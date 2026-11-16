ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers played the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.
The 49ers won a thrilling game by a score of 46-40.
Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:
Erin Andrews: “🙌🙌🙌”
Kyle Juszczyk: “And upward”
Mac Jones: “guys i posted”
Social Media Reacts To His Big Day
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers played the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.The 49ers won a thrilling game by a score of 46-40.Christian McCaffrey had a huge day. NFL @NFL · Follow Christian McCaffrey in Week 10: 🔥 223 total yards 🔥 3 Touchdowns 7:57 pm · 15 Nov 2026 3173 Reply Copy link Read 35 […]
San Francisco 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Sends Out Post After Cowboys Game