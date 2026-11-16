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San Francisco 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Sends Out Post After Cowboys Game

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 15: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for a touchdown after a catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers played the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

The 49ers won a thrilling game by a score of 46-40.

Christian McCaffrey had a huge day.

49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Sends Out Post After Cowboys

GettyChristian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

After the game (on Monday), McCaffrey made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Onward 💼”

Comments On His Post

GettyChristian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers scores a fourth quarter touchdown as Rashan Gary #7 of the Dallas Cowboys defends at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Erin Andrews: “🙌🙌🙌”

Kyle Juszczyk: “And upward”

Mac Jones: “guys i posted”

Social Media Reacts To His Big Day

GettyChristian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Sends Out Post After Cowboys Game

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