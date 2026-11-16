San Francisco 49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Sends Out Post After Cowboys Game

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers played the Dallas Cowboys in Texas.

The 49ers won a thrilling game by a score of 46-40.

Christian McCaffrey had a huge day.

49ers Star Christian McCaffrey Sends Out Post After Cowboys

After the game (on Monday), McCaffrey made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Onward 💼”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Erin Andrews: “🙌🙌🙌”

Kyle Juszczyk: “And upward”

Mac Jones: “guys i posted”

Social Media Reacts To His Big Day