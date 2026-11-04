San Francisco 49ers Trade Pitch Lands Ravens’ 2435-Yard WR After Jauan Jennings Whiff

By now, it’s been covered and well documented that the San Francisco 49ers had a trade in place for Vikings receiver Jauan Jennings, but the deal fell through because Jennings didn’t want to join the 49ers.

Sitting at 6-1, the Niners have a pretty comfortable lead in the NFC West, but with the NFL trade deadline approaching next week, San Fran still may be looking to add a wideout to further boost their Super Bowl chances.

Perhaps GM John Lynch may want to inquire about trading for Baltimore Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman, who has been the subject of trade rumors this season, with the Ravens falling in the standings in recent weeks.

49ers Trade Idea Lands Ravens’ Rashod Bateman

Here is an outline for a trade between the 49ers and Baltimore Ravens that could send Rashod Bateman to San Francisco:

49ers receive: WR Rashod Bateman

Ravens receive: Sixth-round draft pick

The 49ers tried to trade for Jauan Jennings, but that deal with the Vikings fell apart because of the wide receiver’s lack of interest in a return to his former team. San Francisco makes sense as a landing spot for Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jaguars, but the second-round pick Jacksonville is probably gonna ask for might be more than the team wants to pay, considering it has several good WRs on the team, many of whom should return from injury at some point this season.

Bateman is not a splashy option, but he’s a reasonable candidate for a team in SF with depth issues that just needs some healthy players to catch passes from Brock Purdy, who is playing at an MVP-caliber level.

In 2026, over 8 games played, Bateman has 19 catches, 288 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Taking a Quick Look at Rashod Bateman’s MLB Career

Rashod Bateman is an NFL veteran of six seasons, all with the Ravens.

Across 72 games, he’s hauled in 176 catches for 2,435 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns.

As noted, he isn’t a super flashy option, but with the 49ers’ receiver group depleted at the moment, it would be very wise to try and acquire Brock Purdy another pass-catching option.

And yes, De’Zhaun Stribling is set to return later this season, but with reports that Mike Evans will likely deal with Achilles tendinitis for the remainder of the season, alleviating pressure off your star pass catcher seems like a good idea.