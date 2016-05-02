‘The Voice’ 2016 Contestants: Top 10 Winners

"The Voice" 2016 Top 10 Contestants

Tonight, the top 10 contestants, each hoping to be the 2016 winner, take the stage to fight for their positions on The Voice. Last week, Adam Levine's team member Owen Danoff said goodbye after being in the bottom of the votes for a couple weeks. In an interview with Reality Wanted, Danoff talked about his plans post-Voice, explaining: I actually had been at work a little bit on an [EP] before everything started with "The Voice", so I'm going to get that together and finish and put something out as soon as I can. Now let's focus on the remaining artists on the show. Click through our gallery of the top 10 performers hoping to take the win this season. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)