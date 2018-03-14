Wendy Williams Update: When Will She Return to Host the Show?

Wendy Williams has been taking time off from her duties as the host of The Wendy Williams Show due to her battle with Graves’ disease.

Williams had never even taken a sick day until a few weeks ago, when she told audiences that her doctor ordered her to take a three-week break from work. Williams will make her return to the show on Monday, March 19.

Wendy’s friend Jerry O’Connell took over as the show’s first guest host immediately after Wendy made her announcement. She said, “Jerry has been such a good friend to me and the show,” Wendy explained. “We’re happy to welcome him as a guest host while I’m out getting much needed rest. Can’t wait to get back in my purple chair!”

Last October, fans became concerned when Williams fainted on air during her Halloween episode. Speaking on the show the following day, Williams admitted, “It was scary. It was really scary.” She said that she sometimes pushes herself too hard and believes this is what happened.

Graves disease is one of the most common kinds of thyroid problems, and the leading cause of hyperthyroidism. Although WebMD writes that Graves’ disease can be easily treated once it has been detected, it can lead to “serious complications”, “even death” if left untreated.

Endocrine Web reports that there are typically three treatment options for Graves’ disease: Antithyroid medications, radioactive iodine treatment, and/or surgery.

#RHOBH star @doritkemsley1 dishes about all the drama unfolding on the new season. Keep watching at https://t.co/U2jJ8oXqrz pic.twitter.com/aeH0hfJmMY — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 14, 2018

Williams, 53, is a jack-of-all-trades and has found success as a TV host, author, actress, fashion designer, and a radio personality. In 2009, she was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Williams began her career working for one year for WVIS in the US Virgin Islands. In 1989, Williams started working at urban contemporary WRKS (now WEPN-FM) in NYC as a substitute disc jockey. After leaving Hot 97, she went on to work at an urban Philadelphia station called WUSL.

One of her biggest breaks came in 2001 when she was hired for a full-time position at WBLS. Williams had her own syndicated time slot from two to six pm. In 2008, the radio voice was offered a six-week test trial of The Wendy Williams Show. The show began to broadcast nationally in 2009. On average, the Wendy Williams show attracts upwards of 2 million viewers each day.

These days, the entertainer is married to Kevin Hunter. She gave birth to the couple’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr. on August 18, 2000.