Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Not Married, But Wedding Rumors Continue

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are what entertainment industry romances are made of. The two have done countless interviews over the last couple years, talking about how each of their divorces helped them find comfort in each other. With their working together on The Voice, the two became close and started dating.

At the time that their relationship became public, Shelton revealed to Billboard that, “I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell. Gwen saved my life … Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces … I won’t forget that day. I looked over at [Gwen Stefani] — who I didn’t really know — and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, ‘Wow, she feels super bad for me!’ … Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about, and I’m wondering if she feels the same about me.”

With being in the public eye, also comes scrutiny, as Shelton joked about the tabloids, saying, “I think we don’t pay as much attention anymore. We’re numb to it. Any time you see a story about us, it’s either that it’s a fake relationship or that we’re already married. Or we’re gonna get married, or she’s on her second set of twins.”

Recently, Gwen Stefani appeared on The Ellen Show, dishing on her relationship, as well as her upcoming Las Vegas residency. Stefani’s Vegas Show “Just a Girl” is set to kick off at Planet Hollywood on June 27, 2018. When asked about the status of her relationship by Ellen DeGeneres, Stefani said, “I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable.” Stefani did admit that she thinks about getting married to Shelton all the time.

In November 2017, there were rumors that the couple was planning to elope. A source reportedly close to the couple told Hollywood Life, “They know that is going to be a big deal when they finally get themselves married… So much so that they are considering just eloping and then having a big party to celebrate with friends and family.” The source later added that, “They love each other and that is not going to change if they don’t have a big wedding. They’ve been married before and feel they don’t have to go all out and make a big deal out of it. It’s something that has been discussed on a few occasions so they are definitely thinking about it being one of their options since they’ll be getting married eventually anyways.”

Shelton and Stefani started dating in 2015, while dealing with their divorces, Stefani from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from Miranda Lambert. Blake Shelton married his first wife, Kaynette Gern, in 2003. The couple divorced in 2006. He then married Miranda Lambert on May 14, 2011, and in July 2015, the pair announced their divorce. Out of Stefani’s pain from her split with Rossdale, she wrote the song “Used to Love You” and it became a hit single. Shelton showed his support for Stefani’s success with the song, stating that: She deserves it. If you go through whatever she went through to write that song, at least she’s getting something good and positive out of it. The couple then went on to create music, as well as love, together, leaning on each other for support. While Shelton has been married twice before and Stefani just once, it’s refreshing to know that marriage isn’t off the table for the couple.