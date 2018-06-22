Who Is Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s Fiancee Lauren Pesce?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino proposes to his new fiancee and longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce. Over the years, the couple was on and off in their relationship. They were college sweethearts and broke up before the original Jersey Shore show. Pesce was a graduate of LIM College, with a degree in fashion merchandising, and Sorrentino went on to major in “Gym, Tan, Laundry.” After the original series wrapped, the couple got back together in 2012.

Prior to the proposal being shown on television, the couple announced they were engaged, in April 2018. In an interview with Us Weekly, Sorrentino explained that, “I have always dreamed of proposing on Jersey Shore, the show that introduced me to the world. I’m currently living the dream and proposed to my college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, amongst my best friends on the biggest reality show in the country. We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world.”

Throughout their relationship, Pesce has been by her man’s side through drugs, rehab and tax evasion charges. Soon, there’s a big chance that Sorrentino could be headed for jail.

So, who is the woman standing behind Sorrentino through all of his ups and downs? Well, according to Pesce’s Linked In account, she currently works in real estate, but she previously worked in fashion. A couple years ago, her WeTV bio stated that, “The natural blonde is a stylist, and the founder of The Style Bae, a successful life and style blog. With experience working at ELLE Magazine, Giuseppe Zanotti and Saks Fifth Avenue, Lauren created her blog to “continue [her] passion in the fashion world on [her] own terms. Though Style Bae stands for “Style Before Anything Else,” clothing is just the beginning. Lauren shares fitness tips, healthy recipes, DIY secrets and beauty faves on the popular site.”

Pesce actually appeared on WeTV with Sorrentino, when the two attempted to better their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. So, appearing on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation isn’t Pesce’s first time on reality television.

When Pesce and Sorrentino were apart, during his stint on Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, Sorrentino briefly made a girl named Paula Pickard his girlfriend. The two hung out throughout the series, when Pickard was working at a nearby tanning salon. As soon as Sorrentino asked her to be his girlfriend, he had second thoughts and ended the relationship. As for where Pickard is today, In Touch Weekly has reported that she is also engaged. She and her fiance, Chris, welcomed a daughter named Evalyse Joanna in recent months. Pickard still works in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, recently taking a bartender job at Beachcomber Bar & Grill, according to her Facebook. See a photo of Pickard and her fiance below.

Now that Sorrentino has truly found love, he told People what is next on his list. Sorrentino said that, “I’ve definitely attained a lot of the goals that I’ve set out for myself. Now one of the most important ones is having a family and kids.”