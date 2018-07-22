Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimenez: Are They Still Married?

As the tell-all episodes air for 90 Day Fiance, things heat up once again for married couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimenez. This season has been increasingly hostile and rocky for the two, especially when their family members get involved. But, there are no reports of a break up or a divorce, so these two are still together, according to Newsweek.

Everett’s family has been very vocal about their distrust for Jimenez and when the family got into a physical fight with Jimenez and his sister at dinner, it seemed like all was lost. Everett’s brother, River, and Jimenez came to blows, but it seems like River has his regrets. According to Reality TV World, River admitted, “People said it looked like I threw something — from where I stood up, I couldn’t even see Pedro. All I did was hit the lamp … because I was getting frustrated and when I’m frustrated, I don’t wanna take it out on nobody else … To be honest, I’m mad at myself because I don’t like getting out of character. I don’t regret it, but I’m mad at myself because I don’t like getting out of character like that.” As the episodes aired, Everett took to Instagram with a cryptic message about having anxiety. Everett wrote the following message:

Anxiety occurs when you think you have to figure everything out all at once. Breathe. Focus on taking one small step at a time. Over time, those small steps will add up to big transformations.

Everett also has been posting photos with captions about focusing on life and her school work. She still is attending nursing school and recently wrote on Instagram:

Always stay true to yourself and never let what someone says distract you from your goals – Michelle Obama. Getting in the back to school mind set as I prepare for next semester of nursing school. Hard work, sacrifice, and dedication is expected. Embrace what is expected of you is my best advice for future nursing students and prepare rather than complain. It is not easy but well worth it.

Though there have been no reports of Everett an Jimeno splitting up, there have been rumors that they were getting divorced. According to Screen Rant, this is not true and the couple is still together. In fact, Everett recently spoke out against haters on Instagram, writing, “Kind women are not naive. They see what others see. They know who’s fake and who’s genuine. They know who cares and who is just pretending. They know who is taking them for granted and who appreciates their kindness. They know everything but they don’t change who they are according to how people treat them. They rise above it all.”

On part 1 of the tell-all episodes for 90 Day Fiance this season, Jimeno and Everett fight, but they aren’t the only ones. The Xfinity synopsis for episode 1 of the tell-all states, “The couples reveal juicy and shocking details about the most intense moments of the season; Anfisa has a bone to pick with Pao; Pedro leaves Chantel in tears; a surprise guest drops a bombshell.”

Part 1 of the tell-all shows begin on July 22, 2018, and run from 7:59 – 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.