EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Adventure Chef Adam Glick – How Do You Like THEM Apples?!

Many know Chef Adam Glick from Bravo’s hit show Below Deck Mediterranean. He’s spunky, talented and brings humor to the small screen. But, Glick has even more going for him, in addition to his cooking skills and good looks. Glick is the Adventure Chef and he thrives on new experiences. He is also an ambassador for Jazz Apples and has been cooking up new recipes that everyone can cook around the campfire. Whether you’re sinking your teeth into his Jazz Apple Grilled Cheese on Sourdough or his Blacked Fish Tacos with a Jazz Apple Cabbage Slaw, Glick’s recipes will leave you wanting more.

Get to know more about Glick, his take on Below Deck Med, his relationship with Jazz Apples, and some of his crazy experiences in our interview with Glick below.

Heavy: So, I hear you’ve been eating a lot of apples lately …?

Glick: I’ve been eating a lot of apples lately! Jazz Apples, they reached out to me because I had a relationship with one of their employees, making recipes for them in the past. As my influence grew, they decided it would be really great if we aligned, mostly because I live an adventurous lifestyle and I embody it every day. We like to think Jazz Apples are the adventure apple, so it was like a match made in heaven … In light of summertime, we just had a recipe published in Entertainment Weekly with the Jazz Apple Thai Spring Roll. That’s, so far, one of my favorites.

Heavy: When you’re not creating amazing recipes with Jazz or cooking up a storm on a mega yacht, what are you usually doing?

Glick: Well, I guess my lifestyle is an outdoors one and I’m really trying to brand myself as the adventure chef. I’ve been cooking on boats for over a decade. In that arena, you find yourself on a desolate island in the middle of the Pacific, from Sanacific, lighting a campfire so I can smoke 300 pounds of marlin that we caught that day. And, that’s pretty darn adventurous if you ask me. It was inherent in my cooking style to be outdoors, on a beach, in the woods, just being in my element. I’m an Eagle Scout. My dad was an Eagle Scout. My grandpa was in scouting. It’s just a big part of my life to be outdoors and I’m really making an effort to show the world that there’s a need for an outdoor chef.

Heavy: Wow, so what’s one of the craziest conditions you’ve ever had to cook under?

Glick: I was sailing across the Pacific, from San Diego, California, to Sydney, Australia … very long sail. It took about three or four months. When we were halfway there, we hit some really, really bad weather, with waves much larger than our boat, and it was scary. That day, our captain decided to go under sail without telling me, and what that means, is that the whole boat is going to go to a 30 – 40 degree angle instantly. So, everything you do, you’re now going to be standing at that angle. I happened to have an au gratin casserole of potatoes in the oven at that time and my entire casserole spills into the oven, starts the fire alarm, huge disaster of smoke, and, what that taught me is that you have to get creative. So, what you need to do is put the left handle of the casserole dish on the top of the rack and the right handle on the bottom of the rack and suddenly, the casserole dish is level. Things like that are just … No chef on the planet will have to deal with something like that unless you’ve worked on a yacht. I genuinely believe we are top-notch chefs because of the conditions we get put through.

Heavy: Well, obviously it takes creativity and a lot of patience to do what you do, but I also think it takes humor, which I think you often show. Do you feel like that’s a necessity to keep your sanity?

Glick: Totally. Absolutely. I think anyone in that position in their jobs or industry, you know, you’re lonely in the galley all by yourself. You’ve got to entertain yourself and it kind of gets to that point, with the delirium where you get so tired that you’re loopy all the time. So, between being lonely and absolutely zombie tired, you go into this fourth wind where you’re kind of crazy and you’re talking to yourself. Like you say, you really got to find a way to entertain yourself. Also, you’re in the middle of the ocean for days on end. Even that will make you a little stir-crazy.

Heavy: Well, being on the water so much, obviously seasickness was an issue this season with Kasey. Do you ever get that, since you’re in such a small working space?

Glick: When I first started, my very first job on a boat, I was hugging my toilet, throwing up. I think that’s why I sympathize with Kasey, because I was there. We’re out on the open ocean … I mean, even that wasn’t open ocean. Give me a break. We were in the Mediterranean. There’s no waves in the Mediterranean. But, I firmly believe anyone can overcome seasickness. I mean, I did it. It just took me a couple years of pounding around.

Heavy: So, Below Deck Med fans have heard about your life traveling around via your adventure van. How do you adapt to living in a van when it comes to cooking?

Glick: I think the cool thing is that working in a galley is incredibly tight quarters and it really teaches you to be a handy chef. Everything has a place. Everything is always in its place, just a very tiny operation. When that led into me doing this adventure stuff, I realized I had all these big, expensive pans and fancy equipment, but you don’t need any of that stuff to make good food. In fact, I believe that it’s in our DNA to want simple food from a fire and we’ve completely forgotten about it. We’ve put foams and jellies and crap that we don’t want to eat, but we pretend that we like it. It’s not filling. We pay extra for it. Chefs are con-artists. (Laughing) … Why aren’t we just doing stuff really simple? That’s really where my heart is. Simplicity is better with food.

Heavy: Well, one thing I have to say, watching you, some clients have really given you a run for your money when it comes to ordering and changing up their requests. What would you say is the biggest challenge you’ve had to deal with this season?

Glick: This season on the show, I think my greatest challenge is balancing my desire to impress these guests, satisfying them, but also feeding my crew properly. I got so hell-bent on feeding these guests and improving myself in that regard … I would definitely make up for it with big, lavish meals for the crew, but there were definitely some lunches that they had to make themselves, with bread and cold cuts. I’m there to feed them and I need to remember them sometimes.

Heavy: Well, Captain Sandy definitely had your back this season, standing up for you over some preference sheet grievances with a batch of guests.

Glick: Yeah, I think that Sandy needed to see that. There’s yachting and we’ve all experienced yachting, but this is Below Deck, and we need to see how some of these guests are acting on our boat and I think she finally saw it.

Heavy: Definitely. So, what’s the next adventure coming up for you?

Glick: I’m going to be spending 11 days in the New York area, setting up demos for Jazz Apples, doing a bunch of cool stuff. It’s a great opportunity for the fans to come out, take some pictures, eat some apples, understand what a great product it is … It’s Adam’s apple! I genuinely believe that you need to endorse products that you trust and that you love. When I, as a chef, eat apples, which I do, you need one that’s versatile and that’s tasty. The Jazz apple pulls together on all of those elements. It’s sweet, it’s tangy, it’s crunchy, it’s cook-able, it’s great raw, it’s great as a condiment and it’s great in recipes. It’s just a well-rounded apple.