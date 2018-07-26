Chelsea Meissner Dating New Boyfriend Nick Dana & Austin Kroll’s Girlfriend Drama

Chelsea Meissner is dating a new man and his name is Nick Dana. He travels a lot for work, as he is a sailor, and Meissner told Bravo that she actually loves that. It makes things exciting. Dana even competes in sailboat racing events. On his Instagram account, Dana describes himself as a, “Professional sailor with a nasty lobster boat addiction.”

According to Dana’s Volvo Ocean Race bio, “Dana grew up tinkering with boats at his family’s shipyard in Rhode Island and has been racing professionally for nearly all of his adult life, winning prizes on all types of boat.”

Many Southern Charm viewers know that Meissner was a finalist on the show Survivor, but Dana was also a Survivor finalist, according to People.

Meissner’s good friend and fellow Southern Charm star, Cameran Eubanks has said that Dana “is hot” and also called him Meissner’s stallion. In response, Meissner wrote on social media that, “Sometimes life just gives you the lemonade.”

During the last two seasons of Southern Charm, Meissner had an off and on relationship, dating co-star Austen Kroll. But, ultimately, the two have become just friends. According to The Daily Dish, Meissner has confirmed, “We’re just buddies … It’s not like that anymore … Austen and I have gotten close throughout the past two seasons, and I just think that it’s hard for both of us to kind of back out of each other’s lives when he started dating a friend of mine. But at the end of the day, I just want the best for him, whatever makes him happy, and I think he thinks the same for me. We’re just good friends.”

Kroll has also talked about what good friends he and Meissner have become, writing this heartfelt birthday message to Meissner on Instagram, “Theres something very calming and genuine about being in your presence Chels, hence why we became so close so fast. I felt more comfortable opening up to you about my sister, Kyle, and everything else in between than I have with anyone in years.”

When it comes to her connection to Kroll, over this past season of Southern Charm, Kroll was actually dating a friend of Meissner’s, which caused some tension. Ultimately, this friend, Victoria Bolyard, broke up with Kroll for what she felt was inappropriate actions towards Meissner. Fortunately for Meissner, it looks like she and Bolyard are back on a good track as Bolyard even congratulated her on her new relationship, writing on social media, “And the stars aligned. So happy for you lady.”

According to Celebrity Insider, Kroll has also moved on in the love department and he appears to be dating a girl named Madison LeCroy, who can be seen on his Instagram page.

Unfortunately, Kroll’s relationship with LeCroy has already been full of drama after a video of LeCroy catching Kroll with two girls in his bedroom appeared online, according to Reality Blurb. In response to the video being posted online, LeCroy wrote on Instagram, “Like every relationship – we have went through a few bumps in the road to get where we are now. A video taken several months ago, while we weren’t in a relationship is showing one side of a story, this will not tear us apart. We chose to forgive, forget and move forward with a fresh start.”

Also after seeing the video, Kroll’s ex Bolyard also spoke out online, with a warning for LeCroy, writing, “Now everyone can see the gaslighting and bullying I dealt with. Good luck @madison.lecroy. I was the one girl who didn’t cheat on him or blow up his character flaws on national TV but he still chooses animosity toward me.” See the video below.