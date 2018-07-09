‘Sharp Objects’ vs. ‘Big Little Lies’: How Do They Compare? [POLL]

Even before Sharp Objects premiered on HBO, fans were already comparing the show to HBO’s big hit, Big Little Lies. And that’s no surprise, considering how the two shows overlap in so many ways. But how do the two shows compare after the premiere of Sharp Objects? After you read this article, take our poll at the end and let us know how you thought Sharp Objects measured up so far to Big Little Lies.

In some ways, it’s a little unfair to compare a show with only one episode under its belt to something as hugely popular as Big Little Lies. But you have to start the comparisons somewhere, so there’s no time like the present.

Before the show premiered, viewers were already being told to temper their expectations and not to compare the shows too much. But it’s hard not to do just that. Both shows are directed by Emmy winner Jean-Marc Vallee. Both are based on bestselling books. Big Little Lies was based on the bestseller by Liane Moriarty, and Sharp Objects is based on the bestseller by Gillian Flynn. (Sharp Objects also has a lot to live up too, considering what a hit the movie Gone Girl was, which was also based on a novel by Gillian Flynn.) And both series are murder mysteries.

But as TV Guide reported, the comparisons between the two series shouldn’t go too much farther than that. Big Little Lies has a beautiful setting with a glossy veneer and gorgeous coastal scenes. Sharp Objects is much darker (as is evidenced by the mental health PSA that is going to follow the ending of each episode.) Some have described Sharp Objects as being like a more brutal Big Little Lies. Both series also focus on violence against women and have damaged women as protagonists. But Sharp Objects is more overtly dark than Big Little Lies, with less lighthearted moments that pull you out of the brutality lying underneath. There’s no break in Sharp Objects, from what reviewers have said.

The series description for Sharp Objects reads: “Based on the book of the same name by The New York Times bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Dark Places), this eight-episode series tells the story of reporter Camille Preaker (Adams) who returns to her small hometown to cover the murders of two preteen girls. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely.”

So what do you think? Is Sharp Objects going to be the next Big Little Lies? Let us know how the two measure up in the poll below, and then let us know more about your viewpoints in the comments below.