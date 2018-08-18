How to Watch Lynyrd Skynyrd Showtime Documentary Online Without Cable

Legendary American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is the subject of Showtime’s newest documentary, If I Leave Here Tomorrow.

The documentary premieres Saturday, August 18, on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET/PT. But even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of If I Leave Here Tomorrow (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Preview

Showtime’s synopsis for the film reads as follows:

Featuring rare interviews and never-before-seen archive, this documentary takes viewers on a trip through the history, myth and legend of the greatest American rock band ever. Rising from the swamps of the Deep South, the good ol’ boys from Jacksonville, FL came to define an era with their hard rocking boogie-woogie sound, their drunken and dangerous antics and their controversial use of the rebel flag. The film also serves as a portrait of band leader Ronnie Van Zant.

Van Zant, of course, was one of six individuals (band member Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary and co-pilot William Gray the others) killed during the tragic plane crash in 1977.

Most are well versed with the details of that fateful crash, but no telling of Skynyrd is complete without revisiting that moment, which this documentary will do along with new footage of the crash site.

“There’s no getting around the fact that it happened,” director Stephen Kijak said. “I doubt Ronnie Van Zant would have romanticized his own death, so why should we, right?”

But the documentary isn’t just about the plane crash. It also explores the band’s early days in Jacksonville, its rise to fame, its post-crash reunion and revival in the 80’s, and its continued success on tour today.

“We were just there to tell, not necessarily a falsely positive story, but it was a celebration of something,” Kijak said. “As opposed to like an expose, ‘Let’s air all the dirty laundry. Again.’ Nobody wants that.”

The length of the documentary is about 95 minutes.