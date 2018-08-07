How to Watch ‘Wrecked’ Season 3 Premiere Online

The third season of the TBS comedy Wrecked airs tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch Wrecked online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: “Live a Little” package

Sling TV: “Sling Orange” package

PlayStation Vue: “Access” package

Every one of these options offers a free trial, so you can watch the game at no cost if you’d like. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of what each each service includes:

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, and TBS is included in all of them. Here’s a rundown of the “Live a Little” bundle, which is the most basic:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching TBS on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Sling TV

Sling TV has two different base packages, “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue,” and TBS is included in both of them. “Orange” is cheaper if you decide to keep a streaming service beyond the free trial, while “Blue” allows you to watch three streams at once, opposed to one. Here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange”:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate to TBS to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue has four different channel packages, and TBS is included in all of them. Here’s a rundown of “Access,” which is the most basic among them:

Total Channels Included: 40-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list here

Price: $39.99 per month

Extras: Watch on five different devices at once; cloud DVR (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 5 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the PlayStation Vue website. Click on “Start Free Trial” and then create an account

2. Select the channel package you want and enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

3. Return to the PlayStation Vue website to start watching TBS on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here