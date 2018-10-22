How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Episode 7 Tonight

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars is in full swing and the pressure is on. There have been some surprise eliminations and shocks when it comes to which couples are in the bottom of the votes. With the live results taking place at the end of the same episode as the weekly performances, nerves can get to some of the contestants. DWTS 2018 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Monday nights, but you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show if you do not have a cable subscription or login info. Well, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch DWTS live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Dancing With the Stars live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch DWTS episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

If you do have cable TV or cable login information, the ABC network gives you the option to watch television live online if you sign in with your current TV provider on their ABC Go website.

On Dancing With the Stars this season, many of your favorite pro dancers and other favorite cast members are back in the ballroom. All three judges (Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli), as well as co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, have also returned. Pros Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe, and Cheryl Burke are just some of the fan-favorite professional dancers who came back to compete. There was also a new pro who joined in, Brandon Armstrong, but he was eliminated with celebrity contestants Tinashe last week. This was a surprise because Tinashe was one of the higher scoring contestants on the show this season. It just goes to show you the power of the fans.

Each of the pros on DWTS this season are also appearing on Dancing With the Stars Juniors, which airs on Sunday nights. Last night, DWTS Juniors had Disney night, which also is the theme of tonight’s season 27 episode of DWTS.

On episode 7 of Dancing With the Stars 2018 tonight, each of the remaining couples will perform a routine to a song from a beloved Disney film. According to ABC, when it comes to tonight’s show, “The nine remaining celebrities enter the wonderful world of Disney and make their magical dreams come true on the ballroom floor as Disney night returns to ABC’s Dancing With the Stars.”

Tune in tonight to watch some of your favorite Dancing With the Stars couples dancing in the ballroom, as they take on iconic Disney roles such as Pocahontas, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and Gaston from Beauty in the Beast. Who will win the mirrorball trophy this season?