Mac Miller Secret Instagram Account Discovered

Mac Miller, the 26-year-old rapper who was found dead at his San Fernando Valley home earlier this year, apparently had a secret Instagram account that fans only recently discovered, filled with a handful of unseen photos and videos of the late rapper.

Operating under the alias @cloudywithachanceofawesome69, Miller managed to stay off the radar by using the pseudonym Lars, who loved to show off his vaping skills and had a desire to inspire the world “one vaping trick at a time.”

“It’s Cloudy With A Chance of Awesome outside!” he wrote on his first video. “Welcome to my channel guys. Get ready for some super dope content!!! Please subscribe. Float on bros.”

The account was first started in July, 2017, and refers to himself as Lars in most of the videos on the page, although have a nickname or alter ego isn’t necessarily surprising news regarding Miller. He has also been known to go by Larry Fisherman and Delusional Thomas throughout his career, according to Capital Xtra.

With a mere 10 posts on the page, “Lars” promised his followers “super dope content,” often beginning the day predicting the “cloudy” forecast. He spent most of his time videotaping himself doing vape tricks and coining new terms for vape methods, such as #CandyGram, where he vaped with a piece of hard candy in his mouth for flavor.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his California home on Sept. 7 after he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol. Miller was open about his issues with addiction and substance abuse in the past. He told Rolling Stone that his breakup with ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande was difficult and he struggled significantly with drug abuse at the time.

The rapper’s sudden death shocked and devastated his fans, so the discovery of a secret Mac Miller Instagram page brought a spark of joy to fans who stumbled across the page.

“Love this dude,” one user wrote on one of Miller’s videos. “Hope they allow vaping in heaven. Rest easy Lars.” Another wrote: “I think of you every single day. Always praying for your peace and comfort. I love you.”

Finding his secret page was an extra treat for fans, following Spotify’s release of a two-track, posthumous performance as part of their Spotify Singles series. Check out the tracks below.

The release includes a cover of Billy Preston’s Grammy-nominated 1974 single “Nothing from Nothing,” as well as a live version of his song “Dunno” from this year’s album Swimming. Both songs were recorded live in New York City before Miller’s death, according to People.

READ NEXT: Mac Miller History with Addiction & Drug Abuse