How to Watch ‘Homecoming’ on Amazon Prime Online

The series premiere of the new show Homecoming airs on November 2, 2018, on Amazon Prime. The new dramatic and thrilling series stars Julia Roberts and it airs exclusively online. If you have Amazon Prime already, you can simply head to this page to start watching on your desktop, or you can watch via streaming device on your Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV stick, or Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial and begin watching immediately.

Here’s a complete rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different streaming devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch via your Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick, via a tablet or different streaming device, you can do so via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download. You can click here for a complete list of compatible devices.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

When signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, there are a number of different options to choose from:

Amazon Prime Video: The cheapest monthly option, it costs $8.99 per month and includes unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies, TV shows and tonight’s game. You can click here to sign up for a free 30-day trial

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies, TV shows and NFL games, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, and you can click here to start a free trial

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial. You can click here to sign up

Homecoming is based on the podcast, also called “Homecoming”, which was created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg. The official plot synopsis of the new show on Amazon, for season 1, states, “Good intentions. Erratic bosses. Mounting paranoia. Unforeseen consequences spiraling out of control. Heidi (Julia Roberts) works at Homecoming, a facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later she has started a new life, when the Department of Defense questions why she left Homecoming. Heidi realizes there’s a whole other story behind the one she’s been telling herself.”

Sam Esmail is the showrunner of the 10-episode event and he recently spoke about the series, and what it was like working with Julia Roberts, to The Hollywood Reporter. Esmail recalled, “The first person we cast was Julia – she was a huge fan of the podcast and is also a fan of Mr. Robot, which blew me away. I explained to her the tone of the show and these throwback thriller influences I wanted to bring in like Hitchcock, Brian De Palma, Alan J Pakula, who’s a director she actually worked with on The Pelican Brief. We had a great conversation, and having Julia of course attracts other actors.”

Esmail also talked about bringing on actor Stephan James and James’ chemistry with Roberts in the project. Esmail said that, “Stephan brings this warmth and vulnerability, but at the same time you can see in his eyes that there’s a pain underneath. We flew him out for his chemistry read with Julia, and before they even started the scene, you could just tell there was instant chemistry between them. They had a connection, they were comfortable with each other.”

In addition to Julia Roberts, there are some other familiar faces involved in this show. Bobby Cannavale plays the role of Colin Belfast, Heidi’s supervisor. Dermot Mulroney plays Anthony, Heidi’s boyfriend. Mulroney and Roberts shared a romance together in the movie My Best Friend’s Wedding, so this is not their first time working together.

Sydney Poitier, the daughter of actor Sidney Poitier, plays the part of Lydia Belfast, Colin’s wife. The legendary Sissy Spacek plays Ellen Bergman, Heidi’s over-protective mother.