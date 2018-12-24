Mavericks’ Luka Doncic To Get Nickname From Rapper?

Luka Doncic may have a nickname coming his way and you’ll never guess from whom!

I’ll wait!

But before I tell you, did you see Doncic’s incredible buzzer beater last night against the Portland Trail Blazers?

With 0.6 seconds left and trailing by three points on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, Doncic drilled a buzzer beater to send the game into overtime.

In case you missed it, here it is:

That was some off-balance Whodini wizardry by Luka Doncic!

So here’s the million dollar question: Does Luka Doncic have a nickname, yet?

I propose that he gets the nickname: Uncle Luke!

The only problem is that that nickname is taken by Miami, Florida’s own, Luther Campbell of 2 Live Crew. Widely known by his stage name of Uncle Luke, his “I Wanna Rock Doo Doo Brown,” has had EVERYBODY shaking their rump at parties and clubs FOREVER!

See For Yourself:

Uncle Luke told me via Twitter that Doncic “has some swag.”

Lol I'm in Dallas for a few days I got to go check this guy out he has to have some swag — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) December 24, 2018

That’s high praise from the man who the Miami New Times once described as “the man whose booty-shaking madness once made the U.S. Supreme Court stand up for free speech.

Uncle Luke says he plans to check out Doncic Wednesday in Dallas when the Mavs take on the New Orleans Pelicans:

“Definitely going to the Mavs Pelican game on the 26th,” Uncle Luke told me via Twitter.

Definitely going to the Mavs Pelican game on the 26th — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) December 24, 2018

For those keeping score at home: the Portland Trail Blazers did end up beating the Dallas Mavericks in overtime last night. The good news is that Luka Doncic now has a fan in Uncle Luke, a hip hop icon. He might just get his nickname too. We’re guessing that the Dallas Mavericks and owner, Mark Cuban may want to lay out the royal treatment for a potential nickname transfer later this week, too.

All joking aside, Doncic is surely in NBA Rookie Of The Year conversation because of his dynamic play all season!