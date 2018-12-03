New Models Walking In the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is finally here, and we’ve got your list of all the new models walking on the runway tonight.
The show is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC, and will feature established model names like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, but it will also feature 18 newcomers. Learn more about them, and their careers, below.
Alannah Walton
I DID IT!!!! 💗💕💗💕💗💕 I am so excited to announce that I will be walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 ✨✨✨ I am feeling so so so blessed and grateful… my dream has come true. Thank you Ed Razek, @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine for believing in me, & to @mrs_k_chow @vspink for welcoming me into your family as soon as I arrived! 🙏🏻 Everyone has supported and guided me so kindly through this journey and I will be forever grateful. @imgmodels !! I LOVE YOU 🦋 & to my parents… you have been through this entire journey with me and to have the opportunity to walk in front of you both at the end of the year….. is honestly my proudest and greatest achievement yet. 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 @victoriassecret ! ❤️
Walton, 18, was discovered three years ago when IMG Models found her on Instagram. In the years since, she has appeared in Vogue Australia, Vogue Japan, and Grazia, and modeled for Victoria’s Secret Pink.
In a recent Instagram post, Walton said that being cast in the Victoria’s Secret runway event made her feel “blessed and grateful” and easily ranks as her “proudest and greatest achievement yet.”
Yasmin Wijnaldum
Wijnaldum, 20, has appeared on runways for Chanel, Dsquared2, and Givenchy among many others. She’s currently signed with The Society Management and Elite Worldwide.
She posted a teaser clip from the upcoming show on her Instagram, along with a caption that read: “Today is the day, you guys will finally get to see the Victoria’s Secret Fashion that everyone has been working so hard on!”
Willow Hand
Can’t believe that this just happened! Huge thank you to Ed, @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @victoriassecret @alikavoussi for making my dream come true! Photo by @thestewartofny #vsfs #vsfs2018 #vsfashionshow #victoriassecret #trainlikeanangel #victoriassecretfashionshow #vsangel
Hand, 19, is currently signed with The Lions, Oui Management, The Hive Management, Monster Management, and New Version.
Hand, who hails from Florida, said getting cast in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been her dream since she was a young girl, and posted a screenshot from the event on Instagram with the caption: “Can’t believe this just happened!”
Sofie Grace
Grace, 19, was a model throughout high school and was signed by IMG worldwide, and is the reigning Miss Teen Tennessee USA. She has since worked with designers like Zac Posen, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, and more.
Grace is currently represented by JAG Models and AMAX. She posted a photo of her and some of the other Victoria’s Secret models on Instagram with the caption: “Today is the day. Can’t believe it’s finally here!”
Sabah Koj
Koj, 19, made history in 2016 as the first African model to open a fashion show in Australia at the Georgia Alice runway during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.
The Sudanese model is currently represented by several agencies, including Vivien’s Model Management, Established Models, and Marilyn Agency.
Maia Cotton
I’m sure you’ve all got plenty of VS show content on your feeds to last a lifetime but I couldn’t not say a huge THANK YOU after last night ❤️ To you guys, my agents @thelionsny @62management / my amazing trainer @gothamgym / my Mum and Dad for trekking across the world to see me walk and always supporting me 💕 to @mrs_k_chow for taking me on to work with @vspink at the beginning of this year, it was always a dream just to be on set for Pink let alone do the show. And to @johndavidpfeiffer @10magazine @monica.mitro #edrazek I am forever grateful to you for the opportunity to experience the runway with so many beautiful women I look up to last night – it was a dream! @VICTORIASSECRET @VSPINK✨🤟🏽
Cotton, 19, is currently represented by The Lions, Titanium Management, 62 Management, and Chic Management. She has modeled for Victoria’s Secret Pink and the Melbourne clothing brand Forever New.
On Instagram, Cotton posted a lengthy message about participating in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “It was always a dream just to be on the set of Pink let alone do the show,” she said. “I am forever grateful.”
Duckie Thot
firstly, I’d like to apologize for posting a little late- I had to take sometime for myself to process the week. 48 hours before the VS fashion show, I got into a car accident on my way to a workout session. Thankfully, I walked away without a scratch. The incident put a few things into perspective for me; no matter how hard you’ve worked for something or how deserving you may feel, it can easily be taken away. I’ve dreamed of walking for @victoriassecret for as long as I can remember- watching women who inspired me year after year, I someday saw myself doing the same thing. God was watching over me in that car and he carried me through Thursday, I couldn’t have done it without Him. I’m grateful and thankful for His support & infinite love. I challenge all of my followers to pursue your dreams, no matter how big they may seem! If you don’t try to use your gift to share it with others, it’ll terrify you. My utmost respect to all the beautiful women I got to walk alongside- I felt empowered by every single one of you. To my sister @leomieanderson I am grateful for your words of encouragement and happy we got to share this moment together. All my love to #Ed @monica.mitro @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer and the entire VS team for seeing me. It’s been a true honor to do this show, I am so blessed to have had this moment. Lastly, I’d like to thank my guardian angel, my little sister Sarah- every step I took was for you. 👼🏿 💕
Thot, 23, was recently named L’Oréal Paris’ newest ambassador, and is currently based in Brooklyn, New York. She is represented by New York Model Management as well as several other agencies.
She made her runway debut at last year’s Yeezy spring/summer show.
Mélie Tiacoh
It feels so UNREAL! I cannot believe this is actually happening to me! *Pinch me!!!* THANK YOU SO MUCH @victoriassecret @johndavidpfeiffer Ed Razek @monica.mitro @10magazine for giving me the opportunity to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018! WOW! 2018 will be by far the best year of my modeling career and YOU made my dream come true! I will be the first Ivorian 🇨🇮 model walking the show, but also the first Guinean 🇬🇳, and probably Lebanese 🇱🇧 -France and Italy were already represented before 😅- What an honor to represent Ivory Coast, Africa and Diversity ✊🏾 Thank you to my agencies and bookers who pushed me and encouraged me to never give up throughout ALL these years!!! @nextmodels @arthurdemarchelier @nextcanada @didier.belleguic ♥️♥️♥️
Tiacoh hails from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and is currently signed with Next Management. She became interested in modeling around the age of 10.
In a recent Instagram post, Tiacoh wrote that it was an honor to represent the Ivory Coast and diversity, and that she will be the first Guinean and Lebanese model to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway.
Myrthe Bolt
Just got back home from New York, and I’m still dreaming… 💫😇✨ Don’t forget to watch the show on December 2nd!! (ps sorry for flooding your feed, I’m just wayyyy too excited!!!!) ❤️❤️❤️ It went by so fast, it’s crazy.. It was so surreal and even better than expected. I want to thank all of you (especially my friends and family) for all the sweet messages and support, it means a lot ❣️
Bolt, 19, is a regular on fashion runways around the world and is currently signed to Next Management. She has appeared in shows for Miu Miu, Topshop, and Versace, among several others.
Bolt posted about the show on her Instagram, where she wrote: “It was so surreal and even better than I expected… It went by so fast it’s crazy.”
Winnie Harlow
Wow.. did this really happen? Is this real? 😭💗 Thank you @VictoriasSecret for allowing me to be apart of your family! This was surreal! A young Jamaican girl from Toronto taking the VS runway.. I’d say a dream come true, but i can’t because this is bigger than a dream! This is a movement. Another step for representation. Another step for diversity. I’m so honoured to have been one of the few chosen this year. Thank you God for this blessing, you deserve all the praise.
Harlow, 24, is represented by Women Management, First Access Entertainment, and The Squad Management. She has become well-known as an advocate for body positivity on the Victoria’s Secret runway.
On November 9, Harlow posted a snap from the event on Instagram with the caption: “Did this real? Is this real? Thank you Victoria’s Secret for allowing me to be apart of your family!”
Sadie Newman
I am so excitedhappyproudemotional to announce that I am going to be in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!!!!! 10 years modeling and this has always been a dream of mine AND I DID IT. Keep grindin’ and being kind 💥So much love to @luke_simone and @women360mgmt who put up with me being an emotional wreck. THANK YOU SO MUCH to @ed_razek, @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro and @10magazine for giving me this opportunity, I won’t let you down. 💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️💥❤️LESGOOOOOO #VSfashionshow
Newman, 24, is currently signed with Women/360 Model Management and Innovative Artists. She’s appeared in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and Balenciaga.
In an Instagram post, Newman wrote: “I am so excitedhappyproudemotional [sic] to announce that I am going to be in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show… 10 years modeling and this has always been a dream of mine AND I DID IT.”
Mayowa Nicholas
Words cannot describe how happy and honored I am announcing that I will be walking the Victoria secret fashion show this year, Looking forward to sharing the runway with all the powerful and beautiful women in the show. Thank you so much to the entire Victoria secret team @10magazine @monica.mitro @ed_razek @johndavidpfeiffer @victoriassecret for believing in me again ❤️ Indeed God’s time is always the best🙏🏽
Nicholas, 20, is currently represented by several agencies including The Society Management; Elite Model Management and Beth Model Management. She’s also appeared in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, and Calvin Klein.
On Instagram, Nicholas posted a photo of herself with the caption: “Words cannot describe how happy and honored I am announcing that I will be walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year.”
Lorena Rae
I’m sorry but there will be a looooot more pictures coming the next couple of days 🙈😍 yesterday was an absolute dream – I woke up and had to pinch myself to realize it actually happened. Thanks so much for all the messages I’ve received and all the support 😭🙏🏻 ❤️ don’t know what to say! ✨ @victoriassecret #vsfs2018 watch the show on December 2nd on @abcnetwork !!
Rae, 24, is currently represented by Promod Model Agency. She’s appeared in campaigns for Versace and Hugo Boss among many others.
Rae posted a message on Instagram thanking everyone who helped her land on the runway. “Yesterday was an absolute dream,” she wrote. “Thanks so much for all the messages I’ve received and all the support.”
Isilda Moreira
Is this true ? 😳 I still can’t believe it! I walked for @victoriassecret fashion show for the very first time!! I can’t describe how beautiful this show was… so many memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life 😍 I cannot wait to see the entire show! Airing Dec 2nd on ABC 🤗 Thank you so sooo much for believing in me @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro @10magazine @ed_razek 🔥🙌🏽 #victoriassecret #vspink #vsfashionshow #vsfs2018
Moreira, 19, is currently represented by Elite Model Management in New York and Central Models in Lisbon, Portugal. She made her Paris Fashion Week debut last year when she walked in Loewe and Moncler’s fall/winter 2017 shows. She’s also walked runways for brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, and Dolce & Gabbana.
She reflected on being picked for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Instagram. “I can’t describe how beautiful the show was,” she wrote. “So many memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”
Josie Canseco
all I can say is THANK YOU. to everyone who put this show together. to everyone who’s supported me and my career. to everyone who believes in me. and to the entire @victoriassecret team and cast for making this such a warm and enjoyable experience for me. forever humbled and grateful to be part of the family. #vsfashionshow
Canseco, 21, is currently signed with Next Management. She is the daughter of former major league baseball player Jose Canseco. She is a runway regular for designer Sherri Hill.
Canseco sent out a thank you message to everyone who participated in the show on Instagram. “All I can say is thank you,” she wrote. “To everyone who put this show together [and] to everyone who supported me and my career.”
Kelsey Merritt
WE DID IT PHILIPPINES!!!!!! 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 What an honor it is to be the first Filipino to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018!!! Ahhhhhh I can’t believe this!! Thank you soooo much @johndavidpfeiffer, @monica.mitro, @10magazine, and @ed_razek for making my dream come true!! ❤️❤️❤️ And to my agents at @suprememgmt @nomadmgmt @romanyoung @david_kimm @marissasurmenkow thank you for believing in me and being there for me throughout this journey!! 💕🙏🏼 But most of all thank you to all my followers you guys are my rock!!! I couldn’t have done this without you guys. Thank you for your never ending support I LOVE Y’ALL para sainyo to!!!💕🇵🇭🙏🏼 #VSFashionShow
Merritt, 22, is currently signed with several agencies including Supreme Management, Women Management Milan, Wilhelmina, and Nomad Mgmt.
She will make history as the first Filipino woman to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. On Instagram, Merritt called her historical selection both an “honor” and “a dream come true.”
Cheyenne Maya Carty
Carty, 22, is currently based in New York City and is represented by Elite London and New York Models. Carty regularly appears in magazines like Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Teen Vogue.
Her first notable position in the modeling world was for Rihanna’s River Island fall 2013 collection. Carty has also modeled for notable brands like Chanel, BareMinerals, and Sephora.
Iesha Hodges
OH MY GAHHHH 💗💗💗 All glory to God!!!!! Never in a million years would I have imagined to be a part of this year’s annual #VSFashionShow , I am beyond thankful and so honored to be chosen to represent their brand and be a role model for all types of women and all shades of beauty! I will only hope to inspire you all to follow your dreams because anything is possible! Go shake up the world baby! Huge thankyou to my mom, and management @one.1nyc @onemanagement and the entire VS Team @victoriassecret Sophia @10magazine #edrazek @johndavidpfeiffer @michellepriano @monica.mitro #VSAngelWatch Words can’t express how excited I am! You all literally made this girl’s dream come true – i 💕
Hodges, 23, is currently signed with One Management and has modeled for several notable brands like Christian Cowan and Dior. She rose to prominence after winning the 2014 Ford Models and V Magazine’s Model Search contest.
“I am beyond thankful and so honored to be chosen to represent [the Victoria’s Secret] brand and be a role model for all types of women,” she wrote on Instagram. “And all shades of beauty.”
