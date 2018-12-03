New Models Walking In the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is finally here, and we’ve got your list of all the new models walking on the runway tonight.

The show is scheduled to air at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC, and will feature established model names like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, but it will also feature 18 newcomers. Learn more about them, and their careers, below.

Alannah Walton

Walton, 18, was discovered three years ago when IMG Models found her on Instagram. In the years since, she has appeared in Vogue Australia, Vogue Japan, and Grazia, and modeled for Victoria’s Secret Pink.

In a recent Instagram post, Walton said that being cast in the Victoria’s Secret runway event made her feel “blessed and grateful” and easily ranks as her “proudest and greatest achievement yet.”

Yasmin Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum, 20, has appeared on runways for Chanel, Dsquared2, and Givenchy among many others. She’s currently signed with The Society Management and Elite Worldwide.

She posted a teaser clip from the upcoming show on her Instagram, along with a caption that read: “Today is the day, you guys will finally get to see the Victoria’s Secret Fashion that everyone has been working so hard on!”

Willow Hand

Hand, 19, is currently signed with The Lions, Oui Management, The Hive Management, Monster Management, and New Version.

Hand, who hails from Florida, said getting cast in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been her dream since she was a young girl, and posted a screenshot from the event on Instagram with the caption: “Can’t believe this just happened!”

Sofie Grace

Grace, 19, was a model throughout high school and was signed by IMG worldwide, and is the reigning Miss Teen Tennessee USA. She has since worked with designers like Zac Posen, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, and more.

Grace is currently represented by JAG Models and AMAX. She posted a photo of her and some of the other Victoria’s Secret models on Instagram with the caption: “Today is the day. Can’t believe it’s finally here!”

Sabah Koj

Koj, 19, made history in 2016 as the first African model to open a fashion show in Australia at the Georgia Alice runway during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

The Sudanese model is currently represented by several agencies, including Vivien’s Model Management, Established Models, and Marilyn Agency.

Maia Cotton

Cotton, 19, is currently represented by The Lions, Titanium Management, 62 Management, and Chic Management. She has modeled for Victoria’s Secret Pink and the Melbourne clothing brand Forever New.

On Instagram, Cotton posted a lengthy message about participating in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. “It was always a dream just to be on the set of Pink let alone do the show,” she said. “I am forever grateful.”

Duckie Thot

Thot, 23, was recently named L’Oréal Paris’ newest ambassador, and is currently based in Brooklyn, New York. She is represented by New York Model Management as well as several other agencies.

She made her runway debut at last year’s Yeezy spring/summer show.

Mélie Tiacoh

Tiacoh hails from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and is currently signed with Next Management. She became interested in modeling around the age of 10.

In a recent Instagram post, Tiacoh wrote that it was an honor to represent the Ivory Coast and diversity, and that she will be the first Guinean and Lebanese model to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway.

Myrthe Bolt

Bolt, 19, is a regular on fashion runways around the world and is currently signed to Next Management. She has appeared in shows for Miu Miu, Topshop, and Versace, among several others.

Bolt posted about the show on her Instagram, where she wrote: “It was so surreal and even better than I expected… It went by so fast it’s crazy.”

Winnie Harlow

Harlow, 24, is represented by Women Management, First Access Entertainment, and The Squad Management. She has become well-known as an advocate for body positivity on the Victoria’s Secret runway.

On November 9, Harlow posted a snap from the event on Instagram with the caption: “Did this real? Is this real? Thank you Victoria’s Secret for allowing me to be apart of your family!”

Sadie Newman

Newman, 24, is currently signed with Women/360 Model Management and Innovative Artists. She’s appeared in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret and Balenciaga.

In an Instagram post, Newman wrote: “I am so excitedhappyproudemotional [sic] to announce that I am going to be in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show… 10 years modeling and this has always been a dream of mine AND I DID IT.”

Mayowa Nicholas

Nicholas, 20, is currently represented by several agencies including The Society Management; Elite Model Management and Beth Model Management. She’s also appeared in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, and Calvin Klein.

On Instagram, Nicholas posted a photo of herself with the caption: “Words cannot describe how happy and honored I am announcing that I will be walking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year.”

Lorena Rae

Rae, 24, is currently represented by Promod Model Agency. She’s appeared in campaigns for Versace and Hugo Boss among many others.

Rae posted a message on Instagram thanking everyone who helped her land on the runway. “Yesterday was an absolute dream,” she wrote. “Thanks so much for all the messages I’ve received and all the support.”

Isilda Moreira

Moreira, 19, is currently represented by Elite Model Management in New York and Central Models in Lisbon, Portugal. She made her Paris Fashion Week debut last year when she walked in Loewe and Moncler’s fall/winter 2017 shows. She’s also walked runways for brands like Oscar de la Renta, Rodarte, and Dolce & Gabbana.

She reflected on being picked for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Instagram. “I can’t describe how beautiful the show was,” she wrote. “So many memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Josie Canseco

Canseco, 21, is currently signed with Next Management. She is the daughter of former major league baseball player Jose Canseco. She is a runway regular for designer Sherri Hill.

Canseco sent out a thank you message to everyone who participated in the show on Instagram. “All I can say is thank you,” she wrote. “To everyone who put this show together [and] to everyone who supported me and my career.”

Kelsey Merritt

Merritt, 22, is currently signed with several agencies including Supreme Management, Women Management Milan, Wilhelmina, and Nomad Mgmt.

She will make history as the first Filipino woman to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. On Instagram, Merritt called her historical selection both an “honor” and “a dream come true.”

Cheyenne Maya Carty

Carty, 22, is currently based in New York City and is represented by Elite London and New York Models. Carty regularly appears in magazines like Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Teen Vogue.

Her first notable position in the modeling world was for Rihanna’s River Island fall 2013 collection. Carty has also modeled for notable brands like Chanel, BareMinerals, and Sephora.

Iesha Hodges

Hodges, 23, is currently signed with One Management and has modeled for several notable brands like Christian Cowan and Dior. She rose to prominence after winning the 2014 Ford Models and V Magazine’s Model Search contest.

“I am beyond thankful and so honored to be chosen to represent [the Victoria’s Secret] brand and be a role model for all types of women,” she wrote on Instagram. “And all shades of beauty.”