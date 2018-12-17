Celebrities Mourn Death of Celebrity Stylist Oribe Canales on Social Media

Celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales passed away on Monday at the age of 62 following a heart attack. As news of his death spread, celebrity clients and friends took to social media to mourn the sudden loss and pay tribute to Oribe. People confirmed his passing, paying tribute to the “legendary” man and his expansive 30-year career in the beauty industry.

According to People, Oribe “known as one of the most influential pros in the fashion and beauty spheres, responsible for styling runway hair that rivaled the clothes.” They credit him for the looks of the 1980s and 90s biggest supermodels; the Cuban-born stylist is also responsible for the popular hair product line, “ORIBE,” as well as many high-fashion runway and magazine looks.

Following his untimely passing, here are some of the tributes celebrities wrote to Oribe in honor of his life, legacy, and friendship:

Miley Cyrus

Pop star Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to express to her 76.3 million followers “my heart is in a thousand tiny pieces today….. can’t catch my breath…. oh how I will miss my sweet friend.” She then addressed Oribe directly in the caption, writing “Wish I could hug you, wish I could smell the familiar scent of when you walked in to a room. I’d do anything to tell you one more time how beautiful you make me feel…. I love you Oribe. & I always will.” In addition to the series of photos she shared in the touching post, Cyrus sharing more memories with her friend on her Instagram story, as well as a poem by Cleo Wade:

you will not have the blues forever

forever

is the only thing that lasts forever

when the night sky

falls upon you

look up at her

see the darkness and the vastness

of her blues

hold your eyes steady on her

watch

the sun sneak in

see how even she, the great big sky,

changes with

the new day

this took shall pass

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, shared a black and white photo with Oribe from early in her career, expressing her heartbreak and referring to him as “my Chosen family Orbie.”

Jennifer Lopez

In JLo’s tribute to her hairstylist and friend, she reflected on her admiration of the hair looks in Vogue magazines she read as a teen, looks that Oribe was responsible for. She also shared some memories of her experiences with Oribe, concluding with “He was a true artist.

He made me feel special and beautiful for so long. I could go on and on but I will just say with a heavy heart… Thank you sweet, beautiful man… I will miss you. I love you Oribe… so much…”

Mary Greenwell

Makeup artist Mary Greenwell also mourned her friend on Instagram, highlighting his accomplishments and the legacy he leaves behind. Along with a photo from the 90s, in which the two are hugging, she wrote of his passing “The world of fashion and beauty has lost a great soul, and we will mourn that you have left us all behind while you have gone straight to heaven.”