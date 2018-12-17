Celebrities Mourn Death of Celebrity Stylist Oribe Canales on Social Media

Celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales passed away on Monday at the age of 62 following a heart attack. As news of his death spread, celebrity clients and friends took to social media to mourn the sudden loss and pay tribute to Oribe. People confirmed his passing, paying tribute to the “legendary” man and his expansive 30-year career in the beauty industry.
According to People, Oribe “known as one of the most influential pros in the fashion and beauty spheres, responsible for styling runway hair that rivaled the clothes.” They credit him for the looks of the 1980s and 90s biggest supermodels; the Cuban-born stylist is also responsible for the popular hair product line, “ORIBE,” as well as many high-fashion runway and magazine looks.
Following his untimely passing, here are some of the tributes celebrities wrote to Oribe in honor of his life, legacy, and friendship:
Miley Cyrus
View this post on Instagram
what they say is true ….. my heart is in a thousand tiny pieces today….. can’t catch my breath ….. oh how I will miss my sweet friend @oribecanales Knowing I can’t call you right now to laugh , to talk hair , to talk life ,to talk shit, makes me shake in disbelief. Wish I could hug you , wish I could smell the familiar scent of when you walked in to a room. I’d do anything to tell you one more time how beautiful you make me feel …. I love you Oribe. & I Always will. 💔
Pop star Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to express to her 76.3 million followers “my heart is in a thousand tiny pieces today….. can’t catch my breath…. oh how I will miss my sweet friend.” She then addressed Oribe directly in the caption, writing “Wish I could hug you, wish I could smell the familiar scent of when you walked in to a room. I’d do anything to tell you one more time how beautiful you make me feel…. I love you Oribe. & I always will.” In addition to the series of photos she shared in the touching post, Cyrus sharing more memories with her friend on her Instagram story, as well as a poem by Cleo Wade:
you will not have the blues forever
forever
is the only thing that lasts forever
when the night sky
falls upon you
look up at her
see the darkness and the vastness
of her blues
hold your eyes steady on her
watch
the sun sneak in
see how even she, the great big sky,
changes with
the new day
this took shall pass
Naomi Campbell
Supermodel Naomi Campbell, shared a black and white photo with Oribe from early in her career, expressing her heartbreak and referring to him as “my Chosen family Orbie.”
Jennifer Lopez
View this post on Instagram
When I was 16 I was fascinated with Vogue magazine I would ride on the train and look at all the images of the supermodels and I was obsessed with the hair!! When I saw an image I loved I would check who did it and it was always someone named Oribe… Wow… he’s amazing I would think!! Cut to years later I was making my first album. I started working with Benny Medina and he said to me we have to do an album cover shoot who do you want for hair and makeup… honestly I was so new to the industry I knew no one and remembered my time flipping thru those magazines on the 6 and said ummm Oribe and Kevin Aucoin… Benny laughed and said oh OK! The next 10 years I would spend with Oribe by my side in every waking and working moment. We fell in love with each other. We traveled the world together. And along with Scott Barnes they helped me blossom into JLO. It was a magical and exhausting time…And when I was tired he would say to me… “You are gonna get up and go out there and be beautiful and fabulous bc that your job!!” We’d laugh bc that sounded crazy and then we would get to the business of doing our “job” !! He made me love the glam part of things. Bc he loved it so much and saw it as a powerful tool to empower women. He loved beauty and wanted women to feel beautiful and sexy. He loved the messiness and the imperfection and saw how interesting that was. He was a true artist. He made me feel special and beautiful for so long. I could go on and on but I will just say with a heavy heart… Thank you sweet, beautiful man… I will miss you. I love you Oribe… so much… 💔#latinolegend #artistextraordinaire #hairgod #familia
In JLo’s tribute to her hairstylist and friend, she reflected on her admiration of the hair looks in Vogue magazines she read as a teen, looks that Oribe was responsible for. She also shared some memories of her experiences with Oribe, concluding with “He was a true artist.
He made me feel special and beautiful for so long. I could go on and on but I will just say with a heavy heart… Thank you sweet, beautiful man… I will miss you. I love you Oribe… so much…”
Mary Greenwell
View this post on Instagram
I am devastated to hear that my darling friend and work companion has past away. 💔 ORIBE is one of the great ‘original’ hairdressers whose iconic status grew along side the supermodels of the 80’ and 90’. He was a brilliant hairdresser and simply adored by all. I so looked forward to the days that I would be with him and the teams we had around us. He went on to create the great hair brand, ORIBE that everyone uses and is loved by all. Here we are in the nineties, holding each other close. He always had his arms around someone or dancing on set. No one made me feel more loved, and no one made me laugh so much. I love you. I am so sad you are gone our beautiful Oribe. The world of fashion and beauty has lost a great soul, and we will mourn that you have left us all behind while you have gone straight to heaven. RIP ORIBE 💔🖤💔 and my love and sympathy to his family @oribecanales #orbe #oribecanales #marygreenwell #mymgmakeup
Makeup artist Mary Greenwell also mourned her friend on Instagram, highlighting his accomplishments and the legacy he leaves behind. Along with a photo from the 90s, in which the two are hugging, she wrote of his passing “The world of fashion and beauty has lost a great soul, and we will mourn that you have left us all behind while you have gone straight to heaven.”