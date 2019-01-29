Christian ‘CP’ Patterson of Made in Staten Island’s Court Case: Is He Going to Jail?

MTV’s Made in Staten Island tells the story of a group of street-wise teens and twenty-somethings as they struggle to avoid the temptations of the criminal lifestyle they were born into. For Christian “CP” Patterson, staying away from a life of crime may be easier said than done. But is he going to jail for his recent legal drama? No, but he is on three years’ probation.

In his introduction on the show, CP shared a little bit about his background including his recent legal troubles and what actually went down that night. “I got into a little trouble with the law. I was at a party and a fight broke out. Somebody winded up getting stabbed. I didn’t stab nobody, but I was involved in the fight, so they indicted me on attempted murder, assault one, assault two, assault three, assault with a deadly weapon. And I made a mistake. I definitely regret a lot. I was just at the wrong place at the wrong time, honestly,” he said.

A police account of the incident suggested that Christian (18 at the time) and his 17-year-old friend named Daniel Milton arrived at a house party near Blue Heron Park unannounced on April 17, 2017. They were reportedly looking for another 18-year-old male, who arrived to the scene later. SI Live wrote:

When the boy finally showed up, Milton and a co-defendant, Christian Patterson, 18, took the victim outside. A fight ensued in which Milton stabbed the teen nine times, said Ozdinc. One thrust penetrated three to four inches, he said. The victim’s injuries were so severe he was rushed in critical condition to Staten Island University Hospital, Ocean Breeze, where he underwent surgery for the amount of blood he lost, officials said. He was stabbed in the torso, chest, and back, said authorities. The teen survived.

“This was not a random attack,” said state Supreme Court Justice Stephen J. Rooney in sentencing Milton under a plea agreement. “It seems to me there was a certain amount of premeditation involved.”

While CP claims he was “involved in the fight,” authorities said he “punched and kicked the victim on the ground while Milton then stabbed him.”

Patterson was sentenced as a youthful offender to three years’ probation, a sentencing that could very well get airtime on Made in Staten Island. His attorney reportedly argued that having a criminal record would limit Christian’s job prospects and “hinder his ability going forward to be productive in society.” Milton, however, is subject to five years’ post-release supervision after serving his prison sentence for attempted murder, assault, and criminal weapon possession.

MTV’s official description of CP reads: “CP was once homeless living on the streets and relying on the generosity of friends and family. He has learned to build a wall around his heart when it comes to romance, and he values his family and friend circle over everything. Unfortunately, if he doesn’t learn to control his temper, he may land himself in the worst possible place: jail.”

