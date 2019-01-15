MAFS: Are Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess Still Together?

Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess were among the most popular newlywed couples to come out of Married at First Sight. But, with the reality series being back for its eighth season, fans have been wondering whether the seemingly perfect couple is still together. Learn more about Jasmine and Will’s relationship below.

As of right now, the couple are still together. Both contestants sat down with Newsweek to discuss the current status of their relationship, and the former said that while she’s still on lookout for her very own Barack Obama, she said that the “jury is still out” on whether or not Will has fulfilled that role. “I think Will has some Obama in him but I’m waiting to see his full potential come out,” she commented.

The Couple Is Still Together But Jasmine Says the Jury ‘Is Still Out’ for the Long-Term

Jasmine admitted to E! Online that Will is her opposite in many ways, but that she doesn’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing. “I think the experts have done well matching Will and I,” she said. “So far, it seems we’re opposites in many ways, but then we are alike in so many ways and we have so many similarities.” Will said that he values Jasmine’s “high energy and her free spirit”, saying that it helps bring him out of his sometimes monotonous routine.

There have been a few hiccups in the relationship so far, including having to combine their households after living on different sides of their native Philadelphia, and maintaining their individual friend groups. Romper states that while they hanging out together, the time they allot to their individual friend groups doesn’t leave much time for each other.

Jasmine & Will Have Dealt With Relationship Difficulties In the Past

“I’m used to a specific daily routine, and integrating another person along with a pet has been a bit of a challenge to say the least,” Will admitted. “It’s something, in the beginning, that I had to be conscious of, but as time went by it became second nature—they became part of my routine. Aside from the change in routine, the merge has been smooth, since I’m an open-minded person who understands the level of commitment needed to make any relationship, especially, a marriage work!”

There was also the matter of Jasmine’s father, who was skeptical of the arranged marriage at first. “My family is very traditional so I didn’t realize how much of a surprise this process would be,” she told Newsweek. “I am a daddy’s girl and my father has always supported me! I prayed my father would attend the wedding, but I was mostly praying that my husband is impressive and worth the risk.” Jasmine also admitted that she would have backed out of the wedding had her father not attended. “I probably would have backed out of the process if my father didn’t come,” she said. “I’m a daddy’s girl and absolutely needed his support.”