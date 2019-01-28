Rent Live “Seasons of Love” Song & Soundtrack Release Date

Rent Live premieres on Fox at 8pm ET/PT tonight, and on January 18, Sony Masterworks Broadway announced the release of Rent – Original Soundtrack of the Fox Live Television Event, slated for February 1.

The album will include tracks from the Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent as performed by the cast members with a live orchestra onstage from Fox’s upcoming live TV broadcast, according to Billboard. Available for preorder now, the soundtrack will be released digitally and as a two-disc CD set on Feb. 1, the Friday after the live musical event.

Fox joined the fun by reaching out to all the Rent-heads across the nation last year, inviting them submit their own renditions of the show’s classic song, “Seasons of Love” for their chance to be featured in the official music video for the song.

Fox asked fans to record and share their own performances of the song and share it on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter with the hashtag #RentSingAlong included, and fans responded with enthusiasm. Check out the official announcement below:

Their performances will be incorporated into the new music video that will feature cast members from Fox’s live production, which is slated to star Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Brandon Victor Dixon, The X Factor’s Brennin Hunt, and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Valentina. Tony nominee Keala Settle will also be part of the production, singing the solo from “Seasons of Love,” according to PlayBill.

As fans are celebrating the announcement by cranking the classic “Seasons of Love” song on repeat and making their own videos, so we thought we’d pay tribute as well. Check out the lyrics for the song below, courtesy of Metro Lyrics:

Five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes.

Five hundred twenty five thousand moments so dear.

five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes.

How do you measure,

Measure a year?

In daylights?

In sunsets?

In midnights?

In cups of coffee?

In inches, in miles, in laughter, in strife?

In five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes.

How do you measure a year in a life?

How about love?

How about love?

How about love?

Measure in love…

Seasons of love (love)…

Seasons of love (love)…

Five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes.

Five hundred twenty five thousand journeys to plan.

Five hundred twenty five thousand six hundred minutes.

How do you measure a life of a woman or a man?

In truths that she learned,

or in times that he cried?

In bridges he burned,

or the way that she died?

It’s time now to sing out,

though the story never ends.

Let’s celebrate remember a year in a life

of friends.

Tune in tonight to catch Rent: Live on Fox at 8pm ET/PT!

