Jordyn Woods & Khloe Kardashian: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It’s been alleged that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner’s best friend aka Jordyn Woods. TMZ reported on February 19 that Thompson was in Los Angeles to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Khloe, after spending time with the mother of his daughter, and with his daughter, True. The TMZ report alleges that Thompson later hooked up with Woods.

In the days leading up to the TMZ report, it had been widely reported that Khloe and Thompson had broken up.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Thompson & Woods Were Allegedly Seen Together at Delilah Nightclub

Thompson was seen “snuggled up” with Woods at Delilah nightclub on the night of February 16, according to TMZ. The article goes on to describe the pair as being “all over each other at the club.”

US Weekly reports that Thompson was seen out with Drake at SHOREbar in Santa Monica on February 17, the day after he’s accused of cheating on Khloe. The magazine says the pair were out to celebrate a mutual friend’s birthday.

2. Khloe & Thompson Attended Woods’ 21st Birthday Party Together

E! reported in September 2018 that Thompson and Khloe were “cozy” together during Jordyn Woods’ 21st birthday party at Pinz bowling alley in Studio City. During their attendance at the party, E! said that Thompson was “attentive” to Khloe while the couple also played air hockey with Kourtney Kardashian.

A party guest told Hollywood Life that while in Pinz, “Khloe and Tristan didn’t leave each other’s sides at Jordyn’s birthday party. Khloe was all smiles, introducing Tristan to partygoers saying, ‘This is my boyfriend Tristan.’ They seemed extremely happy and in love, holding hands and always touching… She was in a great mood and very talkative and enjoyed spending time with him and her sister Kylie who looked stunning. The family all had a great time together.”

3. Woods Attended Khloe’s Baby Shower

In March 2018, Woods one of the attendees at Khloe’s baby shower, for her and Thompson’s daughter, True. The theme of the party was pink. Elle reports that Woods was wearing a “silky, baby pink slip.” In total, Woods had three separate parties to celebrate her birthday.

4. Woods Modelled for Khloe’s ‘Good American’ Clothing Line

In October 2016, Khloe unveiled Woods as the first model for her Good American clothing line. Woods responded to Khloe’s March 2018 tweet about getting back in the gym following her pregnancy, Woods said, “Ready for you to be back!! My fitspo.” In May 2018, Woods said that she wanted to go out partying with Khloe.

5. Khloe Stoody by Thompson After His Hookah Lounge Incident

Khloe famously stood by Thompson after he was recorded with other women at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C. In another incident, Thompson was seen going into a hotel in New York Ciy with a woman. All of this came just before Khloe gave birth to her first child. US Weekly reported that despite Khloe deciding to remain with Thompson, their relationship had been “strained.”

