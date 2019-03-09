Blanket Jackson Not Talking: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Details are emerging of Blanket Jackson as now muting himself, as family members express concern that the son of Michael Jackson “is no longer talking.” Matters surrounding the ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary may go from bad to worse, as television shows and producers have to navigate the triggering nature of the “Michael Jackson pedophile” news, as well.

One major television show, The Simpsons, has already pulled its Michael Jackson episode off the air. The executive producer of The Simpsons, James L. Brooks, said of pulling Michael Jackson’s history from their show that it was “the only choice to make.”

Now, Blanket is facing a bit of shock from these events, according to reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Blanket Jackson Has Been Reportedly Shocked into Silence

Watching Dan Reed’s documentary, ‘Leaving Neverland,’ in which two of Michael Jackson’s alleged victims, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, describe Jackson as a monstrous–yet confusingly “loving”–pedophile, has not been calming for Blanket, according to reports. The details of the documentary have reportedly devastated Blanket.

Blanket has been so “devastated” by the documentary, allegedly unable to process his late father in the aftermath of the documentary, that he has stopped talking. Jackson, Blanket’s late father, passed back in 2009.

Though it has been a decade since Jackson passed, reports came out only recently, in 2017, that Blanket’s older sister Paris, had raised concerns about Blanket’s well-being. At the time, Paris had complained that Blanket was too often left to take care of himself in Jackson’s mother, Katherine’s mansion, back in Calabasas, California.

Paris, 20, reportedly said that Blanket would often be left to make his own dinners, which could be cereal or a chocolate bar of Snickers.

2. Michael Jackson’s Nephew, Taj Jackson, Revealed the Details of Blanket Going Silent



It was Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson, who alleged that Blanket was no longer speaking. Taj appeared on the U.K. talk show, Victoria Derbyshire, and stated that he had been worried about his uncle’s son.

The 45-year-old Taj claimed that watching the sex abuse allegations and pedophile accusations pinned on Jackson after HBO’s ‘Leaving Neverland’ documentary, sent Blanket into some sort of shock, or, possibly disappointment. Blanket supposedly has not spoken since the documentary aired.

“Biji is the most talkative kid at school and he isn’t talking anymore,” Taj said on the Victoria Derbyshire TV show Friday. “We’re all worried about him.”

For Blanket to go from talkative to silent is remarkable for the Jackson family, who will face the challenge of unpacking what’s emotionally and psychologically happening with Blanket after very sordid, disturbing, and controversial details have been unveiled by his father’s alleged victims.

3. Blanket Jackson’s Godfather Has Echoed Concerns for Him

Blanket has a British godfather, Mark Lester, who was one of Jackson’s best friends, reportedly. Lester echoes concerns about Blanket going mute and says that the latter stays hidden away from the real world by the Jackson estate.

According to an interview reported by The Sun newspaper in the U.K., Lester heaped on concerns for Blanket. “They try and shield him from the outside world, which may be not such a good thing,” Lester said. “Shield them from certain things, certainly, but to keep him isolated is not right.”

The Sun reports that Lester essentially backed up claims by Jackson’s nephew Taj that Blanket had stopped speaking. However, Lester says that the problem of Blanket not speaking stems from a while ago, as well.

Lester said that even as a kid, Jackson’s family, and inner circle had been very worried that Blanket “barely spoke,” which contradicts Taj’s quote that Blanket had been a talkative kid.

4. Blanket Jackson is Often Hidden from the Public

As part of Blanket’s troubles, reports say that he is kept hidden from the public, and guarded in a manner that some debate is unsafe. Along with Paris’ concerns in 2017 that Blanket was too often left to his own devices, Blanket’s godfather said that he’s being controlled because of money.

“The Jackson estate doesn’t want him to make money for anyone else,” Lester said. “He’s an heir to a billion-dollar trust. They have trust issues, especially with people who may think they want to take advantage of either Blanket, Paris or Prince (three of Jackson’s children) for their own financial gain.”

“When you get super-wealthy you become very guarded and very mistrustful of a lot of people,” Lester reportedly said of the Jackson estate. “It’s just sad that this money issue would get in the way of them actually being able to have good friends.”

5. Blanket Jackson First Came Into the Spotlight When Michael Jackson Dangled Him

On a fateful day, when Jackson wanted to show Blanket off, he dangled him from a hotel balcony. Video of the infamous incident is above.

Much about Blanket, including his silence, remains a mystery. While his siblings share a publicly known mother, Debbie Rowe, Blanket’s mother has not been revealed since his birth in 2002.

The 17-year-old Blanket just had a birthday last month, on February 21.