‘Game of Thrones’ Bracket Season 8 Episode 3 & Death Pool: Who Will Die & Who Will Live?

Season 8 Episode 3 of Game of Thrones could make or break some fantasy teams and death pools on Sunday night. There are rumors swirling that we could see a lot of death, and it’s certainly possible with the White Walkers arriving at Winterfell. Here are some of the biggest predictions about who will die next and who will live in Episode 3. This post has spoilers from Season 8 Episode 2 of Game of Thrones.

Who Is Going To Die in the Battle of Winterfell?

The odds of a member of the dead dying before the living is a favorite at -250 compared to the living dying first at +170, according to OddsShark.

Here are the OddsShark stats on who will die first in Season 8 between different sets of characters, now that we’re heading into the big battle.

Bronn and Varys are tied at -115

Tormund at -260 is favored over Brienne at +175

Gilly at -350 is favored over Hot Piet at +225

Theon at -160 is favored over Euron at +120. (Will we even see Euron next week? It’s unknown, but we know Theon is protecting Bran.)

Gregor Clegane is favored at -350 over Sandor Clegane at +225. (But I’m doubting we’ll see Cleganebowl on Sunday night.)

Melisandre is favored at -300 over Davos at +200. (Will Melisandre appear for the battle at all?)

Jaime is favored at -200 over Bran at +150. (It’s tough to imagine Bran being killed yet. He has a lot of story left to tell with the Night King. But I can’t really picture Jaime dying either, can you?)

Arya is favored at -160 over Sansa at +120. (Personally, I feel that either of these might be a safe bet. Neither seems imperative to the narrative at this point.)

Cersei is favored at -250 over Daenerys at +170

But let’s look at some very specific odds for Episode 3, as shared by OddsShark. Here are the betting odds on whether a specific character will die during Episode 3:

Arya: Yes +525 vs No at -1000. Despite my feeling that Arya’s story could end, it seems that most people are betting she won’t die.

Brienne: Yes +150 vs No -200. Although they don’t feel as strongly as they do about Arya, the betting odds are in Brienne’s favor.

Davos: Yes +225 vs No -200. Odds are in Davos’ favor.

Gendry: Yes +250 vs No -350. Betting odds are in Gendry’s favor.

Jaime: Yes +150 vs No -200. Betting odds are in Jaime’s favor.

Jon Snow: Yes +575 vs No -1500. Jon is the least likely to die according to betting odds, but Arya is close in terms of people thinking she’s safe.

Jorah Mormont: Yes +110 vs No -150. Odds are in his favor.

Sam: Yes +300 vs No -500. Odds are in his favor.

The Hound: Yes +170 vs No -250. Odds are in his favor.

Theon: Yes +130 vs No -170. Odds are in his favor.

Tormund: Yes +110 vs No -150. Odds are in his favor.

Essentially, in betting odds for any character dying (yes vs no) the odds are all going to no, they won’t die. But if you look at all the characters overall, it seems that Jorah and Tormund are the “least safe” in terms of bets that they will live, followed by Jaime and Brienne. (I think of Missandei and Grey Worm were on here, their odds of surviving would be lower too.)

The two who seem to be deemed the safest in terms of survival are Jon Snow and Arya, followed by Sam. Interestingly, Daenerys was not in the list above.

Cersei Is Still Favored To Die Closer to the End of the Season

Meanwhile, Cersei is favored to die too, but she’s still not favored to die until around Episode 5 or 6, OddsShark shared. She’s favored at -500 to die in Episode 5 or 6, and +500 for Episode 3 or 4.

Jaime Is Now Favored for Killing Cersei

After Jaime got in good with the Starks at Winterfell last week, he’s now favored for killing Cersei rather than Arya, who was favored last week. According to OddsShark, Jaime is favored at +130, Arya at +150, Tyrion at +600, Sansa at +1500, and Daenerys at +2000. Jaime’s theory is likely tied to the Azor Ahai prophecy, along with Cersei sending Bronn to kill Jaime and Tyrion.

Jon Snow Is Favored for Sitting on the Iron Throne at the End

The latest betting odds on OddsShark give Jon Snow the edge in terms of sitting on the Iron Throne at the end. So Aegon Targaryen (aka Jon Snow) is +225 to rule Westeros and sit on the Iron Throne. Bran is close at +300. (But he really doesn’t want the throne, does he? Then again, neither does Jon.)

Sansa is next at +500, followed by Daenerys at +550, then Gendry at +650, and the Night King (yes, the Night King) at +1200. Littlefinger is still on the list with +1400. He is more favored than Tyrion, Sam, Arya, Cersei, or Jaime, interestingly enough.

Interested in more betting odds? Check out OddsShark’s page here.