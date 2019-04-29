What Is Jax Taylor’s Real Name? Who Is Jason Cauchi?

Jax Taylor’s real name is Jason Michael Cauchi. The Vanderpump Rules star is set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, in just a few weeks. The couple filmed their pre-wedding festivities for the popular Bravo television show (in which they both star) and viewers will see that Taylor’s name is actually something quite different.

While a lot of people knew that Jax’s real first name is “Jason,” many seemed to think his name was “Jason Taylor.” As he and Cartwright captured some special moments leading up to their wedding on social media, Jax’s real last name — Cauchi — came to light.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Learned That Jax’s Real First Name Is Jason in an Earlier Episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In February, in an episode of Vanderpump Rules, Jax revealed his birth name — and why he changed his name to begin with. The revelation came during a session with a reiki therapist whom he sought following a cheating scandal that nearly ended his relationship with Cartwright.

In the episode, Jax tells the therapist to call him Jason.

“I was 19, 20 years old when I started this ‘Jax’ [persona]. Living in this fictitious world of modeling and being around pretty people all the time puts a lot of pressure, so, I had to feel like I had to tell stories for people to like me. I was a chameleon,” Jax said during an interview. “I’d like to get to know that guy again,” he added.

Brittany Might Not Take Jax Taylor’s Real Last Name ‘Cauchi’ After Marriage

Brittany Cartwright calls her husband-to-be “Jax,” but it’s unknown if she ever calls him by his birth name (Jason). And while fans could see the connection between the names Jason and Jax, many were even more surprised to find out that Jax’s last name isn’t actually Taylor. So, he didn’t change just his first name — he changed his whole name. Taylor is actually his mom’s maiden name.

While this certainly isn’t the first time that Jax’s last name, “Cauchi,” was thrust into the spotlight, the proximity to the upcoming Jax-Brittany wedding has seen the name make the rounds again.

As you can see in the photo above, the couple will be Mr. and Mrs. Cauchi (not Taylor). And it might seem as though Brittany is planning to take Jax’s “real” last name, becoming Brittany Cauchi, on June 29, but that actually might not be the case.

Back in December, the couple opened up about the Taylor-Cauchi-Cartwright name thing. In an interview with The Daily Dish, Jax revealed that Brittany would probably keep her last name (Cartwright) and the couple’s future kids would take Jax’s last name — Cauchi.

The two were still sort of undecided at the time — but if Brittany does decide to go with Cauchi, she will more than likely hyphenate, becoming Brittany Cartwright-Cauchi.