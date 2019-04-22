Jenelle Evans’ Fighting & Feuds With Teen Mom 2 Castmates

Jenelle Evans has had a difficult last couple of years. She’s had to deal with her husband getting fired from Teen Mom 2 following a homophobic tweet in February, 2018, and later that same year the reality star ended up calling the police on Eason for allegedly assaulting her, which spawned plenty of divorce rumors. She also ran into some trouble while filming the Teen Mom reunion, after reunion co-host Nessa Diab confronted her about tweets that Diab felt were racist in nature.

Add to that the issues involving her mother Barb, who came under fire for jokingly threatening to kill Evans’ costar Kailyn Lowry, and Evans has definitely had a rough last year. With the non-stop drama surrounding the reality star, fans have been wondering where she stands with some of her castmates, and if she has ever worked out her issues with Lowry.

For those of you wondering if Evans and Lowry have finally found a way to put their differences aside and get over their years-long feud, the answer is a resounding no. Evans actually went so far as to burn a box of Lowry’s newly-released hair products, after Lowry sent each of her Teen Mom costars the product to test out. Evans set the hair care products on fire and posted about it on Instagram.

“Kail Lowry, for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show,” she wrote on the post. “You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean ass person when it came down to me. You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk shit constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?! THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! Don’t send me gifts and then go talk shit AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass bitches like you. Stay our of my life, go worry about your own.”

Despite Evans’ reaction, Lowry got even more publicity for her line, so fans are wondering if that was her hope all along when she decided to send the product to Evans, knowing full-well the two are still on bad terms.

Evans and Lowry have been feuding for years, and Lowry is definitely not the first costar that Evans has had issues with. Evans got into an altercation with costar Leah Messer’s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert over a gun debate, which was started after Evans took something Calvert said out of context. After Lowry made headlines for pulling a gun on a driver during a road-rage incident, Calvert tweeted to the MTV Teen Mom producers, asking why they weren’t considering firing Evans, and bringing up the fact that the network wanted to do a background check on him before he could appear on the show. “And you want me to do a background check because I own guns nahh,” he wrote.

Evans misinterpreted what Calvert meant when he mentioned getting a “background check,” implying that Calvert was in possession of illegal firearms. She then called him out on Twitter, saying “that’s funny you don’t want a background check for all your guns, but in order for myself to even obtain my gun, I had a full background check. I’m legally allowed to have mine, but are you?”

Calvert didn’t hold back when he responded to her tweet, writing “Hahaha you dumb b–ch, yes I have a background check done when I purchase guns.. MTV wanted me to have one done cause I own guns and because of you two dumb f–ks. And guess what I have zero s–t on my record. Unlike you! GO get a job instead of laying on ur [sic] back.”

Evans has also been at odds with her sister-in-law, David Eason’s sister Jessica Miller, for some time. The two shared plenty of angry exchanges on social media over the last few years, and according to the Hollywood Gossip, Miller has publicly called Evans out for “not feeding her son Kai” enough, and Evans has clapped back at Miller for her previous arrests and alleged drug issues.

Aside from Lowry, the reality star has thrown shade and been involved in issues with several of her castmates and former MTV stars over the years, including Catelynn Lowell, Chelsea Houska, Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, and more. She’s also been in several heated arguments with Nathan Griffith over the years. You can read more about her issues with castmates here.

Catch new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9/8c, only on MTV, and tune in to see what ends up happening between Evans and the rest of her castmates.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry’s Haircare Line: All You Need to Know About ‘Pothead Haircare’

