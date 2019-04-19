How to Watch I Love Lucy Funny Money Special Online

CBS is airing a one-hour special featuring two back-to-back episodes of I Love Lucy tonight, Friday, April 19 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access, to help get rid of your tax-filing blues. And to give I Love Lucy fans an extra treat, CBS is releasing both episodes in full color.

“It’s all about being true and respectful to the time period,” says CBS home entertainment executive Ken Ross. “The only reason I Love Lucy wasn’t shot in color is because the technology didn’t exist then. The colorization is so much better than it was 25 years ago. We can make it look like it was shot in 2019.”

The special, titled I Love Lucy: Funny Money Special, will include two episodes: “The Million-Dollar Idea” and “Bonus Bucks,” and will feature stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, and Vivian Vance and William Frawley as the Ricardos’ best friends, Fred and Ethel Mertz.

Both Episodes Feature Lucy & the Rest of the Gang Trying to Make a Quick Buck

In “The Million-Dollar Idea,” which was originally broadcast on January 11, 1954, Lucy and Ethel attempt to make a quick buck by bottling Lucy’s homemade salad dressing. In “Bonus Bucks,” which originally aired on March 8 of the same year, the Ricardos and Mertzes go head-to-head when both couples claim ownership of a dollar bill worth three hundred dollars. Check out the CBS description of the episodes below:

In “The Million-Dollar Idea,” Lucy and Ethel attempt to get rich quick by bottling Lucy’s homemade salad dressing. A commercial pitch on a local TV program results in hundreds of orders, but Ricky soon determines that the ladies are not charging enough to cover the cost of production and distribution. They decide to fill the initial orders and get out of the business fast, but a second TV appearance, designed to discourage additional sales, results in even more orders! In “Bonus Bucks,” originally broadcast on Mar. 8, 1954, it’s the Ricardos vs. the Mertzes when both couples claim ownership of a dollar bill worth three hundred dollars in a newspaper’s “Bonus Bucks” contest. To save their friendship, they decide to split the winnings, each couple keeping half the actual bill until it can be redeemed. Unfortunately, Ricky puts the Ricardos’ half of the dollar in his pajama pocket—which Lucy unwittingly sends to the laundry.

Tune in tonight, Friday, April 19, at 8/7c to catch the I Love Lucy Funny Money Special, only on CBS.

