GoT Schedule: How Many Episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ Are Left After Tonight’s Episode 5?

It’s tough to write this story after waiting so long for Game of Thrones to return. But sadly, we are almost at the end of the series. How many episodes are left in the season to wrap everything up? Is there enough time to answer all our questions? It will take a lot of creative writing on the producers’ part to finish everything off for the series. Read on for more details.

After tonight’s episode, there is only one episode left in Game of Thrones‘ final season 8. Yes, that’s right. Each episode is airing consecutively with no weeks off, so the show only has one episode left. And yes, that’s a full episode shorter than last season and many episodes shorter than seasons before that. Because the episodes were longer and more expensive this season, they kept it shorter.

Here’s the remaining schedule for the final season:

Episode 5 (tonight): May 12, 2019: 1 hour 20 minutes (directed by Miguel Sapochnik)

Episode 6/Finale: May 19, 2019: 1 hour 20 minutes (directed by David Benioff & D.B. Weiss)

Each episode of Game of Thrones airs at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central in the U.S.

West coast viewers can only watch at 6 p.m. Pacific with the rest of the country if they are using HBO NOW or HBO GO. If you’re in the West Coast and watching HBO on TV, you’ll have to wait until 9 p.m. Pacific, a few hours after everyone else. In the UK, the final episode will air on May 20, 2019 at 2 a.m. BST, with a repeat on May 20 at 9 p.m. BST.

To find out what channel Game of Thrones is on for you in the U.S., click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Believe it or not, despite the shorter season, the entire season overall cost more than previous seasons did. For Season 8, HBO’s budget for the entire season was $90 million, which comes out to about $15 million per episode. This number doesn’t even include the cost of special effects or reshoots, Daily Beast shared.

After the last episode airs next week, we’ll have a long watch until the spinoff prequels start. A premiere date for the first prequel is not yet known, but HBO has hinted that we might see the prequel series in 2020, but definitely not any time in 2019. The prequel series is rumored to be about The Long Night, which will give us a deeper understanding of the White Walkers and the Night King’s history, along with Bran the Builder.

There’s also talk about a second prequel going well, although production hasn’t started on it yet. So maybe in the future, we’ll be blessed with two Westeros series simultaneously on HBO. A fan can dream. :)

If you need something to tide you over until then, consider watching Westworld when it returns to HBO in 2020. You can catch up on the first two seasons on HBO now. Amazon is also expected to be kicking off its Lord of the Ring series at some point in the near future. It likely won’t be here until 2021. The Witcher is also expected to be released sometime in 2019 on Netflix. Some think this fantasy series might be a good alternative. Another option is His Dark Materials, an eight-part series commissioned by BBC that will also air on HBO. And if you like scifi, you might want to subscribe to CBS All Access to watch Star Trek: Discovery, which is a more serious Star Trek series. They’re also starting production on the new Captain Picard Star Trek series, so that’s something to look forward to also.

Personally, I’ve already started rewatching Syfy’s Battlestar Galactica because it’s been a long time since I first watched it. I’m amazed by the quality of the show. The first season was dense, with a lot happening and well-rounded characters. It can fill that Game of Thrones itch if you want to rewatch it or if you’ve never seen it before. The mythology and prophecy in the show and the political machinations bring a decidedly GoT type feel.

