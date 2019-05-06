Harry Styles Ex-Girlfriends & Dating History

Harry Styles is one of the biggest names in music, and his personal life has made headlines more than once. Along with Lady Gaga, he’s rumored to be a showstopper at this year’s Met Gala. As we wait to check out what Styles will be strutting on the red carpet this year, let’s take a brief look back at his dating history, and find out who makes his list of ex-girlfriends.

Camille Rowe

Most recently, Harry was linked to Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe. They were together for about a year before breaking up. Then, in April, fans caught the two together for a lunch in Los Angeles, leading people to think they may be back together. Along with being a VS model, Camille is 29 and was born in Paris. She was named Playboy Playmate of the Month in 2016, and is also a French actress, having appeared in the film One Day Will Come with Black Swan star Vincent Massel.

Tess Ward

Harry briefly dated Tess Ward in 2017. According to Cosmo, the blogger and chef still had feelings for her ex so she broke it off with Styles.

Kendall Jenner

Harry has a long history with Kendall Jenner. In 2016, they were seen together on a yacht on New Years day, and a few months later, they were caught again shopping in Los Angeles. Later that September, the pair had dinner together.

According to People, their first dinner together dates as far back as 2013, when they shared a meal at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.

Georgia Fowler

In October 2015, Harry dated New Zealand model Georgia Fowler. Styles later told Rolling Stone of the album he was working on at the time. “She’s a huge part of the album… Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap … and hope they know it’s just for them.”

Taylor Swift

And who could forget Styles’ relationship with Taylor Swift. The pair was together in 2012. In a 2017 interview, Styles opened up about the short-lived romance, commenting on the photos paparazzi took of them in Central Park. “When I see photos from that day,” he said, “I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don’t really understand exactly how it works when you’re 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn’t make it easier. I mean, you’re a little bit awkward to begin with. You’re on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date.”