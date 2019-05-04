Mama June’s Ex-Husband, Michael “Sugar Bear” Thompson, Gay Rumors – Is He Bisexual?

On tonight’s new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Michael “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s poses on a truck while a male photographer takes his pin-up style photo. Sugar Bear is June “Mama June” Shannon’s ex-husband, and the father of her youngest daughter Alana (better known as Honey Boo Boo).

Tonight’s official episode description, entitled “Geno’s Free Ride,” reads “When Geno ghosts June on a family road trip, June finally comes clean to Doe Doe about Geno’s cheating; Alana crushes on Tristan but doesn’t want to be friend-zoned; Jennifer discovers sexy photos of Sugar Bear taken by a man.” Sugar Bear married Jennifer in 2017 after he and Shannon split in 2015; though they were engaged for 16 months, they were never married.

Jennifer and Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson are fixtures and a source of additional drama on June’s reality series. In a promo clip for tonight’s new episode, which Jennifer shared on Instagram with her 23,100 followers, Sugar Bear poses on a truck wearing camoflage pants, while a man takes his photo and says he’s “like a pin-up.” Though this exchange is likely the one which the episode description is teasing as being potentially sexual in nature, it is evident in the clip that he is doing the photo shoot for Jennifer’s benefit, “to spice it up.”

While Mama June and Sugar Bear were on Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars together, Sugar Bear revealed that he has experimented with men in the past. According to TooFab.com, he told Mama June while the cameras were rolling: “Don’t bring this up with nobody else ’cause I don’t want this out there: I have experimented with guys.” He then told her that it was not indicative of his sexuality, saying “It’s just something I was curious about, experimented with it, and it’s over with and done with, and that’s it, won’t ever happen again.” On the show, Shannon said that she saw texts message that he had exchanged with other men.

Following that reality show appearance, the two split due to Sugar Bear’s infidelity; he later admitted that he is a sex addict. Shortly after their breakup, he got together with his current wife Jennifer. Mama June and Jennifer have been in conflict, and June revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Sugar Bear’s treatment of her was a big source of inspiration for her dramatic 300-pound weight loss: “I wanted to also show Sugar Bear. He really made me feel like s**t [and] I wanted to show him, ‘Hey, I can do [whatever] I want to do’… I wanted to show him, like, I am actually worth it.” Mama June is currently dating Geno Doak.

Their daughter, Alana, was born in 2005, and the couple raised their daughter and June’s other daughters from passed relationships on the TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Alana and Sugar Bear do not currently have a close relationship. June told Entertainment Tonight “He has nothing to do with Alana. They don’t see each other at all, they don’t call or anything.”

Tune in to new episodes Mama June: From Not to Hot, Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.