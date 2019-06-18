Who Is Brady Farrar on ‘Dance Moms’?

Brady Farrar finds himself in the middle of a feud on the latest Dance Moms. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Stacey and Tricia go to war over Abby’s star dancer, Brady; when tasked with picking their own duet partners, the young dancers fear that the wrong decision could send them home.” Read on to learn more about Brady and his role in the series.

Brady, 14, joined the Dance Moms cast during season eight. According to Soap Dirt, he’s been passionate about dance since he was 5, and he trained at the Stars Dance Studio in Miami. He recounted the difficult choice his mother Tricia made to leave her husband and other two kids at home to help Brady pursue his dream.

Brady Farrar Is 14 & Is Poised as One of the Show’s Breakout Stars

“The first time was definitely the hardest,” he told Called Out. “I saw them waving in the garage and my little brother was in my dad’s hands and I thought, ‘I don’t know when I’m going to see them again.’ People thought I was crazy when I first did this. My family and friends all thought I was nuts!”

“I realized dance is such a great art form. I feel like I owe it something,” Brady explained. “I feel like I belong to dance. I kind of feel like I was meant to do this. I can’t really explain it, I have that urge inside me.” The young performer eventually made it big, and has since appeared on the Ellen Show, and Dancing with the Stars. He also won the Mini Male Best Dancer of the Year at the Dance Awards in 2014, and a gold medal at the 2016 Youth America Grand Prix.

Brady Has Been Dancing Since He was 5 Years Old

Tricia Farrar said that her son’s maturity continues to impress her. “Brady is definitely not normal, “ she jokingly remarked. “He is mature beyond his years. He knows what he has to do and he his self driven. There are times when I’m like Brady you have to rest. Just go to the movies or something, but he feel like he has to do it.” She also responded to people who have criticized her decision to let Brady pursue ballet.

“Sometimes I try to be gracious, but sometimes I get mad. They say you are wasting his talent. Do you know what he could be? Meanwhile, if he decides in two years he wants to be a surgeon that’s OK with me. He’s only a little kid,” she said. “I’m so excited for him, but I feel like that big thing hasn’t happened yet . I feel like something big is meant for him. I may not be sure what it is, maybe when he’s older. I just know it’s coming.”

“When he dances you can tell it comes from inside,” she continued. “He just moved me. I can’t tell you why, but whatever it is, it just makes you get the chills. So many people say that watching him dance makes them cry because you don’t expect it from a little boy.” Many fans have compared Brady to Maddie Ziegler, who was a fan favorite during her stint on Dance Moms and was the preferred dancer of head coach Abby Lee Miller.