WATCH: Cameron Boyce Talked About Death in 2017 Video

In 2017, two years before he died at the age of 20, Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce talked about his own death. In the video interview, though, he was joking with actress Dove Cameron about false death rumors that had circulated about him at that time.

On Twitter, many heartbroken and shocked fans of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce expressed disbelief that the star could really be dead. However, his family confirmed his death on July 7, 2019 to ABC News. Cameron Boyce was the star of the Disney show Jessie and a host of movies. He died of a seizure from an ongoing medical issue, according to ABC News.

In the 2017 video, Cameron Boyce and Dove Cameron joked about what was then a death hoax. In the interview with TOPPtube, Cameron Boyce and Dove Cameron first discussed – and denied – that they had dated. “This is official,” joked Dove. They then addressed the weirdest rumors they had heard.

In the video, now chillingly, Boyce said, “There was a rumor that I was dead.” You can watch the video here:

“I remember that,” laughed Dove.

She said she sent an article to a group chat. “Cam died I guess, oh wow, good to know from Twitter.”

“Cameron are you alive, what?” Boyce said, mimicking Dove on the chat.

“Did you die? What happened?” said Dove. “Would you die without telling us like that?” The video cuts off before he answers.

Fans & Co-Stars Are Heartbroken Over the Disney Star’s 2019 Death

Fans expressed utter heartbreak. “I’m so so sad 💔 he was an amazing talented person and will be missed. Rest In Peace Cameron Boyce,” wrote one woman on Twitter. “we grow up with him we might not have known him personally but we loved him and he made my childhood fun, and amazing. so I have to say that I will miss you, Cameron Boyce, R.I.P.” wrote another.

Boyce’s Jessie co-star Skai Jackson wrote on Instagram: “don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best angle (sic).”

This is what Boyce’s family said to ABC News, through a spokesperson: “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

The Disney Channel has also confirmed Boyce’s death, offering ABC News a tribute to him. “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

