Angela & Tony on ‘Love After Lockup’

Angela and Tony, stars of the hit WE tv series Love After Lockup, were featured on the first season of the show back in 2018, so fans are already familiar with their love story. Angela fell for Tony because he was “hot and young,” according to WE tv, and Tony, whose real name is Antonio, calls Angela his “cougar.”

Although Angela was excitedly awaiting Tony’s release from prison, she was left alone and disappointed at the bus depot at the end of season 1 after he wasn’t released as expected. Now that he is finally facing his freedom, Tony may have some competition from other men who have eyes for Angela. Here’s what we know about Angela and Tony’s love story:

Angela & Tony Met Through a Prison Penpal Facebook Page

Angela and Tony were introduced to fans during the first season of the show. After meeting through a Facebook page called Prison Inmate Penpals World International, Angela met Tony, who is over ten years her junior, and the two immediately hit it off.

“When I met Tony I really wasn’t looking for love, I just have a lot of compassion for those that were imprisoned,” she tells the cameras in the clip above. “The moment I knew that I was in love with Tony, I just had this feeling of ‘this is the guy I’m gonna marry,’ and it wasn’t long after that Tony asked me to marry him.”

Although the couple was smitten with each other from the very beginning, Angela was left waiting at the bus depot when Tony was not released from prison as expected, and the two are now facing some serious trust issues, according to WE tv. Angela worries that Tony won’t stay faithful after he is released and Tony is concerned that Angela has several “suitors” lined up trying to steal Angela’s heart.

Angela’s Friends & Family Worry Tony is Using Her as a ‘Sugar Mama’

Angela, a mental health therapist from Grenada, Mississippi, began dating men in federal prison after the tragic death of her ex, so Tony wasn’t her first prison romance, although he insisted he would her last, according to Reality TV World.

“My purpose in life is to love, and prisoners are just the people that I’ve chosen to share my love with,” she tells the cameras in the clip above. “When Tony first proposed to me without ever meeting me, I was doubtful. Sometimes I think in the beginning Tony was just kind of playing me, but as time passed and we got to know each other better, I began to trust that he meant what he said.”

Although she says her friends are supportive of her relationship with Tony, she has been warned in the past that Tony was just using her as a “sugar mama,” and it looks like Angela might finally be getting sick of waiting around for Tony, since WE tv teases that he might have some competition from other men who have eyes for his “old lady.”

Season 2 Promises Plenty of Drama Between the Two

It also looks like Angela runs into issues with Tony almost immediately when he is released from prison. A clip in the promo above shows Angela trying on dresses at a wedding shop while on the phone with Tony and demanding to know where he is. He replies “I can’t tell you,” and Angela looks furious.

Another clip shows Angela whispering that she got a text from a federal marshal, before getting out of her vehicle, screaming “f–k,” pounding on the hood of her car and then driving away with the tires screeching, so it looks like there will definitely be some drama in store for these returning lovebirds this season.

Tune in Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv to catch the newest episode of Love After Lockup, and see how Angela and Tony’s love story plays out.

READ NEXT: ‘Love After Lockup’ Mid-Season Cast Spoilers for Season 2

