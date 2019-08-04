What Time & Channel Does the ‘Euphoria’ Episode 8 Finale Air Tonight?

Tonight we have to say goodbye to HBO’s hit new series Euphoria. You’ll likely want to watch the episode live tonight on HBO so you don’t miss a thing, so here’s a look at what time and channel it will air tonight, including on the West Coast, which differs slightly from other regions.

DATE: Sunday, August 4, 2019

TIME: Euphoria Season 1 Episode 8, the finale, airs at 10 p.m. Eastern tonight (9 p.m. Central.) If you’re watching on the West Coast, Euphoria will air on TV at 10 p.m. Pacific, but it will be available on HBO GO and NOW earlier starting at 7 p.m. Pacific.

This means that if you watch Euphoria through streaming options like HBO GO or HBO NOW on the West Coast, then you can watch it at the same time as the rest of the country. But if you watch it on the TV broadcast, you’ll have a delayed viewing compared to everyone else.

If you’re streaming, you can watch starting at 7 p.m. Pacific (or any time after.) But if you prefer to watch on TV, you’ll have to wait until HBO West airs the episode at 10 p.m. Pacific, which is a few hours after everyone else in the U.S. gets to see it.

Tonight’s episode will run a little longer than previous episodes. This episode will air for 66 minutes, ending at 11:06 p.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: Euphoria airs on HBO and its affiliates. To find what channel HBO is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel HBO is on in your region.

Euphoria Preview

Tonight’s episode will likely be different from any episode so far this season. First, we don’t know if Rue is narrating the episode like she has every other episode so far. The promo doesn’t show Rue narrating, like the other promos did. And we also don’t know if any character’s background will be the focus of tonight’s episode. The promo didn’t indicate that we’d be learning the intricate backstory of any character in particular.

Here are some spoilers about what happened last week.

Last week, we learned about Cassie’s backstory. She’s really in love with McKay, but she also has a lot of issues from her past. Her dad disappeared after he became addicted to drugs from a bad car wreck and she doesn’t know where he is anymore. Cassie herself is now pregnant, but McKay doesn’t want her to have the baby.

Jules, meanwhile, kissed another girl when she went out of town, but she feels like Rue might be right for her after all. She texted Rue the next day to say how much she missed her. Jules is going through a lot right now.

Kat is still dealing with that anonymous person who’s buying her stuff while also staying very mysterious. I don’t see how that will end well.

Rue nearly ended up in the hospital thanks to severe depression and anxiety. She went manic for awhile but then crashed really bad. She told her mom that she needs to get back on her medication again.

Nate is still flying high, and that’s messed up. He called the police on Fezco after Fezco threatened him, and it seems like his plan is still working.

Euphoria has already been renewed for a second season because of great ratings. The July 7 episode had 609,000 viewers for the 10 p.m. timeslot, Deadline reported. The July 7 views were up 24 percent from the week before and up 5 percent from the show’s June 16 premiere. After delayed digital viewings, the audience totaled 1.2 million.

