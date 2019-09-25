Chelsea Walker on Survivor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chelsea Walker, 26, is one of the contestants battling to win the title of Sole Survivor and $1 million on the hit reality TV show. She is originally from Marlton, New Jersey and now lives in Los Angeles.

Season 39, called “Island of the Idols,” kicked off on September 25, 2019. The show airs Wednesdays on CBS at 8/7c. One key change this season is that the contestants have two former players, champs Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, on-hand serving as mentors.

Walker says she’s been watching Survivor since she was 8 years old. She told show producers that others tend to underestimate her, and she believes she’ll compete well because she is “scrappy.”

Here’s what you need to know about Chelsea Walker.

1. Chelsea Walker Sent In More Than 10 Audition Tapes Before She Was Finally Selected to Play ‘Survivor’

Chelsea Walker is a lifelong fan of Survivor. She applied more than ten times over six years for her chance to compete on the show.

Walker made her first audition tape in 2013, which is embedded above, when she was a 21-year-old college student. The beginning of the tape was edited to look like the start of a movie.

Six years and one too many audition tapes later I finally got to live out my childhood dream of playing Survivor. Thank you to my family and friends (& casting) for having to put up with me talking about this for so many years. Tune into @survivorcbs on Sept 25th!! LESSSGOOO! pic.twitter.com/XjTkViX6rR — Chelsea Walker (@chelseawalker) September 9, 2019

Walker told the Courier-Post, a local newspaper in south New Jersey, that the process of applying so many times instilled in her an even stronger desire to never give up. She told the newspaper that she watched old seasons to prepare to compete. “I am a superfan but I am not going to let people know how big a fan I am because that can put a target on your back.”

In her first audition tape in 2013, Walker listed off several experiences that showed she has always been up for an adventure. She went ziplining in Costa Rica, jumped off a cliff in the rain forest of Mexico, and spent four months in Australia where she camped in the outback and went skydiving.

2. Walker Played Soccer & Had the Same Trainer as World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd

Chelsea Walker says she has been an athlete her entire life. She played soccer for Cherokee High School in Marlton, New Jersey.

She even had the same athletic trainer as professional soccer player Carli Lloyd, who has won two World Cup championships, an Olympic gold medal and been named FIFA Player of the Year twice.

Lloyd took to social media to congratulate Walker for earning a spot on Survivor and to wish her luck. Walker retweeted the video hours before the new season of Survivor premiered with the message, in all caps, “THANK YOU!!!!”

3. Chelsea Walker Is a Digital Content Creator For IMDB

Chelsea Walker moved to Los Angeles in 2014 to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. According to her Twitter bio, she currently works for IMDB. She explained to the Courier-Post that her role within the company has prepared her for the social aspect of Survivor. “It’s all about making people comfortable in an interview setting. At the end of the day, it’s a social game. It’s about forming bonds with people.”

Walker’s LinkedIn profile shows that Walker began working for IMDB, which is owned by Amazon, as an associate producer in April of 2017. Prior to that, Walker worked as a producer for E! Networks for nearly two years.

Walker’s professional resume includes gigs with the Syfy television channel, the London Alley Entertainment production company, and the Geek & Sundry media channel.

4. Walker Graduated From the University of Maryland With a Broadcast Journalism Degree

Chelsea Walker graduated from the University of Maryland in 2013. She studied in the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Walker gained a lot of experience both behind the camera and in front of it as a journalism student. She worked for WMUC, the campus radio station. She hosted a weekly sports talk show along with two other students.

Walker also gained experience as an anchor, reporter, producer, and director working on Maryland Newsline, the student-produced evening news program. In 2012, Walker also completed an internship in the sports department of NBC 4 in Washington, D.C.

Walker was also a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority and played club soccer.

5. Chelsea Walker Compares Her Game-Style to That of Parvati Shallow & Kelley Wentworth

Chelsea Walker is a lifelong fan of Survivor and says her style of gameplay can be compared to two other famous players: Parvati Shallow and Kelley Wentworth.

Walker explained on the show’s website that she feels she adopted different traits from both of the women to form her own strategy. “Parvati plays a very social, flirty, unsuspecting game, and establishes herself in power when she can. Kelley plays a very sneaky, threatening and aggressive game, tends to be more in your face with what she wants to accomplish, with a ‘never give up’ type of attitude. I see myself in both of them.”

Host Jeff Probst described Walker ahead of the season premiere as “manipulative,” and “driven.” He cautioned that Walker could “overplay in the beginning. But if there’s any part of her that can say, ‘Let me assess before I assassinate,’ she could do really well.”