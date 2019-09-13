How to Stream & Download Drake’s ‘Top Boy’ Soundtrack

Drake is set to release the soundtrack for the Netflix series Top Boy. The soundtrack features new music from the rap superstar, as well as several other artists and singers. It was preceded by the bonus track “Behind Barz,” which Drake previously teased during a 2018 freestyle.

Top Boy will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (September 12) or midnight ET on Friday (September 13) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the soundtrack will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

You will be able to stream the Drake-curated soundtrack on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, the Top Boy soundtrack will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Drake’s compilation soundtrack will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists. There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial

Drake released the tracklist for the soundtrack on his Instagram. In addition to him, the soundtrack includes tracks from UK artists like Headie One, Baka, AJ Tracey, Dave, Fredo, and Little Simz. The soundtrack will also include appearances by Giggs, who contributed verses to Drake’s 2017 playlist More Life, and Popcaan, who appeared on the original version of Drake’s 2016 single “Controlla” and was sampled on “Too Good.” Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Nafe Smallz – “Riding On E”

2. Fredo – “Freddy”

3. Headie One – “Hard to Believe”

4. Baka – “My Town” (featuring Giggs)

5. M Huncho – “One Summer”

6. Youngs Teflon – “Overseer”

7. Dave – “Professor X”

8. SL – “100 Thoughts”

9. Popcaan – “Billions” (featuring Quada)

10. AJ Tracey – “Elastic”

11. Ghetts – “Listen”

12. Avelino – “Belly of the Beast”

13. Little Simz – “Venom”

14. Teeway – “Feeling It”

15. Nafe Smallz – “Eight Missed Calls”

16. Dave – “God’s Eyes”

17. Drake – “Behind Barz” (Bonus Track)

In addition to his musical involvement, Drake serves as an executive producer on Top Boy. It was because of him that the UK crime series returned to Netflix after two seasons. “I became really attached to the characters,” he told BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo. “There’s a lot of parallels between Toronto and London. It reminded me of people I grew up with and guys that I know. I really just felt super connected right away, but then it disappeared on me. I did my research and found out it had been ultimately cancelled.”