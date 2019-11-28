Is CVS Open on Thanksgiving 2019? [Schedule & Black Friday Specials]

Thanksgiving isn’t just a time for watching football and eating as much as you possibly can. For people who are entertaining others or bringing food to a family potluck, it might also be the time for some last-minute shopping. Because of this, many people are wanting to know if CVS is open on Thanksgiving 2019. For those of you who are shopping at the last minute, there’s good news. Yes, in most locations CVS will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but the store’s pharmacy and Minute Clinic hours vary.

CVS Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving Day every year, CVS locations are typically open on their regular schedule, including the 24-hour locations. In fact, most locations are even starting their Black Friday specials on Thanksgiving Day. According to their November 28-30 Black Friday ad, CVS stores are all open on Thanksgiving. Since some stores that aren’t open 24 hours may vary their hours on occasion, you should call your local store to confirm the hours that it will be open for the holiday.

The pharmacy’s hours may vary. A representative of CVS told Heavy: “CVS Pharmacy hours vary per location throughout the holiday season and we ask our customers to please check with their local stores and clinics for updated holiday scheduling.”

So, you will need to call your local Minute Clinic or pharmacy to confirm if it is open or closed.

So in summary, if you need to do some last-minute shopping at CVS for Thanksgiving, then you’re in luck. You can grab some last-minute grocery items at the story before your big meal because the stores are expected to be open today. Just call to confirm the hours if your store isn’t a 24-hour location. Click here to find a CVS location near you.

CVS Black Friday Specials

All CVS stores and pharmacies will be open during regular business hours on Black Friday. If you’re interested in knowing about Black Friday specials at CVS, you can see a list here in CVS’ ad. CVS’ Black Friday Doorbusters actually are typically available starting on Thanksgiving Day itself and run through November 30.

The deals include BOGO free candy, toys and stuffed animals, Hallmark licensed ornaments, select appliances, pans, and electronics, and more. There are also buy-one-get-one-50-percent-off deals for wrapping paper and accessories. You can also get certain sets of clear lights BOGO free for Black Friday.

Select CVS locations are also offering a number of gifts for under $15, including certain Wet n Wild gift sets, lip gift sets, and nail gift sets. You can also get a DNA Starter Kit for $29.99 or two NYX professional makeup lip colors for $11.98. A lot of Disney-themed items will be marked down, and there will be deals on hair dryers, toothpaste, gum, deodorant, detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, batteries, and more. Of course, these deals can vary by location, so visit your local CVS for more information.

CVS also has numerous online deals that you can see here. These include $10 off $70 with SAVE10, up to 70 percent off 4×6 prints, and flu shots with $5 off a $25 purchase.