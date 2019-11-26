‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Will Premiere in Fall 2020

With season 28 of Dancing With the Stars coming to an end, fans may be wondering when the next season will start.

According to Gold Derby, season 29 of Dancing With the Stars‘ premiere date will be in Fall 2020. This means that the show scaling back to once a year instead of twice will continue for longer than just season 28.

As for why the change, Gold Derby stated that “ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said the network was in “in conversations” about whether the show would eventually return to its twice-a-year format, but didn’t guarantee anything. In May, she said she hoped the long break in between seasons and the show’s new tweaks would freshen it and extend its life.”

Fortunately for fans, if they want to get their DWTS before next season, they can always catch their favorite pro dancers on tour.

READ NEXT: Why James Van Der Beek Was Eliminated & Isn’t on DWTS Finale