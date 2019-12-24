WATCH: DaBaby Sent Police A Message After His Arrest In Charlotte

Rapper DaBaby was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, after giving a concert at the Bojangles Arena on Monday night, as reported by WSOC TV.

At around 11 p.m. local time, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrested DaBaby, who’s real name is Jonathon Lyndale Kirk, in the parking lot of the performance venue, and issued the rapper a citation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The CMPD dropped the weapons charge and released him from custody. The 28-year-old was issued a citation for resisting arrest.

Afterward, DaBaby gave his own press conference with WSOC TV reporter Joe Bruno. In the 90 second interview, he explained that not was was mic’d up during the time he was “resisting arrest” but that his camera crew also videotaped the entire ordeal. DaBaby announced that he plans to release this video, which includes “high quality audio” on Tuesday.

“Seeing how they were unlawfully searching my car – before I went on stage I continued to perform for my fans, I had my outstanding video production team, the real GOATS, had them prepared… and had this right here put this on me,” DaBaby said, showing reporters his plastic bag of possessions, which appears to show a mic, “and pulled their own trick on them.”

Just spoke to DaBaby about his arrest @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/TiUQr5h42V — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 24, 2019

The rapper continued on to say that he feels the police targets him every time he comes to Charlotte. DaBaby asks to take the microphone from the WSOC TV reporter and said the CMPD likes treats him and his crew “like animals.”

“They following me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars, they do everything,” DaBaby said of what happens anytime he returns to his hometown to perform.

DaBaby also updated his Instagram stories, to share what happened with his 8.3 million followers. He wrote, “Dirty ass police department try to take me to jail every time I got a show in the city.”

DaBaby Was Recently In The News After Being Mistaken For A Porn Star In A Leaked Nude Video

On December 21, a story spread all over Twitter that DaBaby’s nude photos had leaked onto the Internet. While the “Suge” rapper was getting a very positive reaction from fans for what they saw in the explicit video, DaBaby shot down the rumors by tweeting, “ion send nudes.”

DaBaby’s denial appears to have been truthful. A male porn star who goes by the name “Jack the Rippher” on Twitter, and continuously posts nude photos and videos on the social media site, revealed that it was actually his private parts being credited to DaBaby. He posted a link to the original video from Onlyfans on Twitter.

The leak story happened to fall on the Charlotte-raised rapper’s 28th birthday. DaBaby was performing in Dallas on Saturday and was set to celebrate in his hometown at the Power 98 Winter Block Party on December 23, after which he was arrested by the CMPD.

